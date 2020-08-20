Call of Duty: Warzone players find a huge missile tucked away in its map

If you’re an FPS games fan, you’re probably aware there’s a brand-new CoD title on the horizon. Over the past week, some members of the CoD community have been following a breadcrumb trail of clues in the form of an ARG, which has led them to an exciting discovery – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, now officially confirmed. However, it seems the ARG also features another clue, this time about Call of Duty: Warzone – and a possible upcoming reveal of some kind.

As posted by user Uli909 on the battle royale game’s subreddit (via Polygon), it looks like the CoD Black Ops Cold War clues posted online as part of its reveal puzzle have also provided the means to unlock one of those mysterious Warzone bunkers in its map. The player explains that one of the VHS tapes that have been intermittently playing on the site tied to the puzzle, PawnTakesPawn, revealed a code: WZ-F8-60274513.

“WZ references Warzone, F8 the quadrant on the minimap, and the rest shows the code, so you could open the bunker. That’s it,” the user explains. And, as you can see below, popping that code into “the bunker close to park” opens “what looks like a missile there!” Hmm.

Take a look at Uli909’s discovery below. You can see what seems to be that giant missile – but it’s far from clear what it points to just yet.

Some users in the post’s comments are guessing the weapon could signal a giant explosion is going to erupt and destroy Warzone’s map at some point, possibly to make way for a new, Cold War tie-in version, but it’s just speculation at this point. Given the way the upcoming Cold War CoD was revealed, it’s at least likely it’s a clue hinting at something – but exactly what, it looks like we’ll have to wait to find out.

There’s no Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date just yet, but there is a brief teaser trailer you can check out (above) if you’re keen to get an idea of what’s in store. A full reveal will follow on August 26, so we’ve got less than a week to wait to find out more about the new game.