How to unlock the Nail Gun in Warzone and Cold War

Wondering how to unlock the Nail Gun in Warzone? This fully automatic Nail Gun takes inspiration from Black Ops III’s futuristic version, but gives it an ’80s makeover. It’s available now in the new season of Warzone, alongside a new assault rifle and LMG.

The Nail Gun, however, seems to have immediately climbed to the top of the meta of Warzone guns, even among the many balance changes we’ve seen in the season 4 patch notes. Quite the feat for this little tool, but it certainly packs a powerful punch.

It doesn’t have any attachments, because it’s a nail gun… and while it’s slow-firing, it’s highly mobile. With rapid fire equipped, it only takes three shots to take down an enemy at close range. An impressive statistic – perhaps even worthy of inclusion on our list of the best loadouts in Warzone. So, here’s how to unlock the Nail Gun in Warzone in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. There’s also a challenge to unlock the tool in Zombies, too.

How to unlock Warzone’s Nail Gun

To unlock the Nail Gun, you need to complete the following challenge in either Cold War or Warzone:

Get 5 Eliminations with Special Weapons in 15 different completed matches

To unlock the Nail Gun in Zombies, you need to get 25 kills with Special Weapons in 12 different completed regions. You can also purchase the blueprint for the Nail Gun, called Puncture Wound, in the Store for 1000 CP.

