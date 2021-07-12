Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded introduces a new mode called Payload

There’s a whole new way to play on Verdansk coming when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded starts up this week. The new season in the multiplayer game will add Payload, Warzone’s first-ever objective-based game mode, and it’s all about a convoy that you’ve either got to protect or destroy.

Along with the new Mauer de Toten map set in Berlin for Black Ops – Cold War’s zombies mode and a host of other additions, Payload arrives July 15 when Season 4 Reloaded kicks off for both Black Ops – Cold War and Warzone. The new mode pits two teams of 20 players against each other, with one team driving a convoy carrying top secret satellite components through a series of checkpoints while the other team tries to stop them.

The attacking team wins if all the vehicles make it through all the checkpoints within the match time limit. The defending team wins if this doesn’t happen. Simple enough, right? Well, there are a few wrinkles in the formula to add some extra chaos. First of all, players will be dropping in when they respawn, and as the convoy rumbles ahead, they’ll be able to scour the map for cash, weapons, and upgrades.

Second, the defending team can purchase and construct obstacles to waylay the convoy. Coordinated teams will be able to set up lethal ambushes, and the convoy drivers will need to be on high alert to make sure this doesn’t happen.

The new season will also introduce some new weapons and a new killstreak, too. The weapons are the OTs 9 SMG, which sports a high rate of fire but a limited 20-round magazine by default, and a giant mace, which is instantly lethal if you can get close enough to someone to use it. Both weapons can be obtained through in-game challenges or in their respective store bundles.

The new killstreak is the Sentry Gun, an automated turret that’s appeared in Black Ops – Cold War and Modern Warfare. It scans in a nearly 180-degree forward arc and sprays bullets at any enemies that enter its field of vision for a minute after deployment.

The latest Call of Duty blog post has more information on what you can look forward to in Season 4 Reloaded.