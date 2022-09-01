Warzone loadout prices could drop, as Call of Duty hosts player vote

Warzone loadout prices could soon see a reduction, as Call of Duty co-developer Raven Software hosts a player vote on Twitter over whether or not weapons in season 5 of the battle royale FPS should be cheaper to obtain.

The Warzone season 5 Titanium Trials limited-time event, which allows players to earn weapons camos and tokens connected to the recent Terminator crossover, contains a new mechanic whereby loadout drops are more expensive when players first start in the battle royale, and become decreasingly expensive as the game continues, and the exclusion zone grows bigger.

The idea is to force players to scavenge and settle for less powerful guns when they first start, making the opening moments of each match a more desperate battle for survival, with less chance of a minority of players obtaining overpowered weapons and dominating the game early on. As the game progresses, however, and loadout prices drop, the surviving players are given a better chance of getting their preferred weapons, increasing the competitiveness of the final moments.

Raven Software is now asking players to vote on whether this system should be introduced into Warzone wholesale. With three hours left on the vote at the time of this writing, the Warzone community opinion is largely in favour of reducing loadout prices, and introducing the Titanium Trials dynamic across Warzone. If you want to vote, you can take part in the poll via Raven’s official Twitter.

