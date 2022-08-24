The best EX1 loadout in Warzone

Want to try out the best Warzone EX1 loadout? The EX1 is a special weapon as it’s the first energy rifle from Call of Duty Advanced Warfare to be added to the battle royale game. Warzone is no stranger to crossovers, from Attack on Titan to Godzilla vs King Kong in Operation Monarch, but this Warzone assault rifle from the year 2061 might just be the most surprising addition yet.

You’re going to want to get your hands on the EX1 energy rifle as soon as you can. The EX1 is incredibly versatile due to its range of attachments; slap on the Burst Barrel or the Charge Sniper Barrel to completely transform this weapon into a different beast entirely.

Best EX1 loadout attachments

We have an early EX1 loadout which should perform well on Caldera and Rebirth Island, after seeing success with it in Vanguard. This loadout comes from CoD YouTuber P4wnyhof; he’s put together a build that turns the EX1 into a deadly DMR.

The best Call of Duty Warzone EX1 loadout is:

Muzzle : Coil Amp

: Coil Amp Barrel : PWN Beam Condenser

: PWN Beam Condenser Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Scope : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Magazine : Quantum High Voltage Battery

: Quantum High Voltage Battery Stock : AC-Titanium Anchor

: AC-Titanium Anchor Proficiency : Fleet

: Fleet Kit: On-Hand

To recreate one of the most infamous weapons in Warzone history, the DMR 14, we’re going to need to increase the EX1’s damage output. The Coil Amp muzzle widens each laser beam shot to deal more damage, though this does come at the expense of the weapon’s damage range. Don’t worry, we know how important damage range is to this build, which is why the next attachment addresses this issue.

The most important attachment in this loadout is the PWN Beam Condenser barrel, changing the weapon’s fire rate from fully automatic to semi-automatic. This barrel reduces the fire rate and recoil control, but it makes up for this by drastically improving the EX1’s damage, headshot damage, and damage range.

As for the underbarrel, the Carver Foregrip improves the weapon’s recoil control and hip fire accuracy. Unfortunately, this does make the EX1 slower when aiming down sights, but it’s a necessary trade-off.

Speaking of sights, we’ve gone for the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x to give us the ability to pick off enemies from great distances. We can take down targets even faster by increasing the EX1’s fire rate using the Quantum High Voltage Battery magazine, however this also reduces the ammo capacity of each clip.

Go for the Stippled Grip attachment to upgrade the recoil recovery and initial accuracy of the EX1 – this is perfect for a DMR build which heavily relies on accurate shots from a distance. To fully commit to the DMR build, go for the AC-Titanium Anchor stock which weighs down the EX1, heavily reducing its movement speed and aim down sight speed. In return, the EX1 becomes virtually recoilless.

To combat the EX1’s weight, we can go for Fleet as our proficiency to improve the gun’s movement speed and weapon swap quickness. Finally, On-Hand is the best kit for this build as it causes less downtime after using equipment.

How to unlock the EX1 in Warzone or Vanguard

Like most new weapons at the beginning of a season, the EX1 can be unlocked by reaching tier 15 on the free battle pass. As is often the case though, when the next season hits, there’ll be different unlock requirements, usually around a weapon-based challenge.

And that’s everything you need to unlock the Warzone EX1. The EX1 has the potential to become one of the best Warzone guns, so keep an eye out on our guide to see where it ends up. Don’t forget to check out our best Warzone loadouts list if you want to crush your enemies right away.