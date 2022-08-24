Want to get your hands on the best Warzone RA 225 loadout? When you take a closer look at the SMGs released over the past few months like the Armaguerra 43, the Marco 5, and the H4 Blixen, these weapons have dominated the battle royale game since they launched. If the RA 225 is anything like these SMGs, it has the potential to top our best SMGs in Warzone list and become a staple of every loadout for weeks to come.

The Call of Duty blog describes the RA 225 as having a “high fire rate and a very mobile compact frame”, the perfect combination for a deadly SMG. You do have to account for an upward kick in terms of recoil, but you should be able to fix this by heading into the gunsmith.

How to unlock the RA 225 in Warzone or Vanguard

To unlock the RA 225 in Call of Duty Warzone, you must reach tier 31 on the free battle pass. While we haven’t got our hands on the weapon yet, we’ll be updating this very soon to detail some of the best attachments for this rapid SMG.

That’s all you need to unlock the Warzone RA 225. The Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 release date also introduces the EX1, Warzone’s first energy rifle – check out our guide to unlock this versatile weapon. If you don’t want to experiment with any weapons, check out our best Warzone loadouts list to get your hands on meta-defining loadout drops.