Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War Season 4 arrives June 17

Season Four of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War begins next week. We got a look at the trailer today at the Summer Game Fest, and it looks like an exciting addition to the FPS game’s world. There’s a crashed satellite, new modes, really tall zombies, and plenty more.

The new season will bring with it new weapons, maps, operators, a reworked gulag, and plenty more zombies content – the trailer says they’re “uncaged.” The trailer gives us a glimpse of an angry man hijacking the satellite, which crashes in a desert region. We also get hints at Amsterdam 2v2 and Hijacked 6v6, as well as a lot of vehicular chaos – exactly the type of thing we’re used to in Warzone at this point, just more of it.

The best news is that it’s all coming out next week. Season 4 arrives June 17, or just a week from today.

Here’s the trailer:

This story is still developing and will be updated soon, as PCGamesN works to bring you the fastest, but also the most thorough, coverage of the live Summer Game Fest live extravaganza. If you’re reading this, the show is either still live or has only recently concluded, so please check back soon for further updates, information, and analysis.

Welcome to PCGamesN – your one-stop-shop for the best, fastest, and most thorough PC gaming news coverage for this year’s E3 and E3-style events. We have staff in the UK and US who are working hard to bring you the best reporting on the internet on the biggest and most exciting announcements in this continuing summer of games.

Do check around the site for more from the show, including our news feed for all the highlights and big stories you’ll want to know about. You can also follow us on Twitter (@PCGamesN) for an up-to-the-minute feed of all the latest announcements from the event. We’ll be tweeting each story as it breaks.