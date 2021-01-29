Call of Duty: Warzone players have found new ways to abuse stim shots

There are only so many ways I can write this intro before I begin to run out of ideas. But, yes, Call of Duty: Warzone players are once again abusing stim shots. If you’ve somehow missed the previous incidents, the stim glitch allows players to head out into the gas and sit and heal themselves until everyone is wiped out. It’s not fun to play against, so you can imagine why players aren’t too keen on it.

There are currently two ways to abuse stims in Warzone. As flagged by Warzone content creator JGOD, the first one involves collecting heaps of dosh as a squad, camping out at a buy station, and then spamming ammo crates so you can use them to restock stim shots.

The second method appears to be more of a glitch, though players know less about it. Someone spectated a hacker and posted the results to Reddit. The clip shows the player throwing a grenade at a wall, picking it up, swapping to night vision goggles, and heading into the fog with unlimited stims. It’s hard to say how easy it is to replicate this, as you can’t use night goggles outside of the war game’s campaign mode, but it likely involves a mod menu of some sort.

You can catch the clip below:

Warzone has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches since it launched last year. While we’ve seen oodles of ways to abuse stim shots, players have also found ways to turn invisible. One popular method used the attack helicopter, though it was swiftly disabled to combat the issue. As it goes, we imagine Acti’ will stamp these out soon, but be wary in the meantime.

If you’re looking for some help in the meantime that, uh, doesn’t involve exploits, our best Warzone guns and best Warzone loadouts guides will give you plenty to mull over.