The best Type 100 loadout in Warzone Pacific

Want to know what the best Type 100 Warzone Pacific loadout is? This highly mobile gun ranks strongly on our list of the best Warzone SMGs, but is better built as a close-range weapon as the stats drop off if you end up in medium and long-range engagements.

Thankfully, Warzone’s Season 3 update has shifted the meta, making guns like this and other not-the-Owen-but-still-viable picks more competitive. The goal of the best Type 100 build is to maximise fire rate for efficient time-to-kill, but also give the range a bit of a boost so you have more control over how you engage any enemies you come across.

SMGs remain one of the best Warzone guns even after all of the Season 3 changes, and while the Type 100 may not be top-tier it’s still pretty good and now more viable than it’s ever been in the Call of Duty battle royale game. If you’re looking for other alternatives, we have a lethally accurate OTS 9 loadout you should try. In the meantime, let’s go over every attachment you should equip to the Type 100.

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Type 100 loadout is:

Recoil Booster

Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Slate Reflector

Shiraishi T100

M1941 Hand Stop

mm Kurz 48 Round Drums

Lengthened

Fabric Grip

Gung-ho

Quick

The aim of this loadout is to maximise time-to-kill at close range, but also enhance mobility so you can easily close in on the enemy. The Recoil Booster attachment boosts fire rate at the cost of accuracy, but given the distances you’re expected to be at this is a trivial trade-off.

For the barrel attachment, we recommend the Warubachi 134mm Rapid, which also boosts fire rate. The Slate Reflector is a good sight for close range, and we recommend it for all our close-range loadout guides. For the stock, you’ll want the Shiraishi T100, which pairs with the M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel attachment to help with recoil and to offset some of the accuracy loss. The mm Kurz 48 Round Drum magazine has been nerfed in Season 3, but its damage buff is still significant so it still features as part of the loadout here. Finally, you’ll want the Fabric Grip for quick ADS speeds, which is crucial in short-ranged fights.

Sticking with the theme of using the Type 100 at close range, we recommend using the Lengthened ammunition attachment which boosts muzzle velocity and damage, further shortening that time-to-kill. For the perks, use Quick to get a flat increase to your sprint speed while holding the Type 100. You then want Gung-ho, which allows you to fire while sprinting. This is a lethal combination to rack up close-range kills quickly.

That’s all of the attachments we recommend for the best Type 100 loadout in Warzone Pacific. The meta is still very much the Owen, but you can look at our best Warzone sniper rifle guide if you’re looking for something completely different.

