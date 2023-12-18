Best Warzone Tyr Akimbo Snake Shot loadout

Double up on your destruction, destroy your enemies, and dominate close-range firefights with our best Warzone Tyr Snakeshot loadout.

Call of Duty: Warzone 

What is the best Tyr Snake Shot build? Do you know what’s better than one handheld shotgun? Two handheld shotguns. The Tyr is a handgun that hits hard, has range, and a high skill ceiling to use effectively – unless you add a certain type of ammunition that transforms it into a powerful, short-range, shotgun.

The current Warzone meta is skewing towards ranged weapons. The best BAS-B loadout is dominating firefights, and the best Warzone snipers are making a comeback, with the KATT AMR able to eliminate foes from eye-watering distances. All of these ranged loadouts need a solid secondary, though, and that’s where the Tyr comes in.

Best Warzone Tyr loadout: a handgun with a long barrel.

Best Warzone Tyr Snake Shot loadout

  • Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel
  • Laser: CS15 Scarlet Mounted Laser
  • Rear Grip: Akimbo Tyr
  • Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury
  • Ammunition: Snake Shot

The two attachments that make this loadout are the Akimbo Tyr and the Snake Shot ammunition – the ammunition transforms the handgun into an ultra-powerful shotgun, and when you add an extra gun into the mix, the Akimbo Snake Shot Tyr can one-shot enemies at close range.

The rest of the attachments are there to facilitate the damage, with the ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel extending the range, the CS15 Scarlet Mounted Laser reducing your sprint to fire time and the Ullr’s Fury trigger reducing the time between each shot – not that you’ll likely need follow-up shots.

There you have our best Tyr Snakeshot loadout, the perfect accompaniment to the best Warzone loadouts. If you don’t play aggressively enough to warrant these close-range behemoths, check out the best Warzone SMGs, which will offer you power, mobility, and a little extra range.

