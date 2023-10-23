Best MW3 BAS B loadout and class setup

What is the best MW3 BAS B loadout? While they don’t offer much in terms of mobility, battle rifles like the BAS B are hard-hitting weapons that can wipe the floor with entire squads – just as long as your positioning and tactical awareness are on point. We have created a BAS B loadout that plays to the battle rifle’s strengths: range and accuracy.

With the MW3 release date approaching fast, there isn’t much time to nail down your starting MW3 loadouts. You’ll want to begin your multiplayer career in the strongest way possible, and there aren’t many MW3 guns better than our Modern Warfare 3 BAS B loadout. Here’s our best BAS B loadout, including the best attachments, class setup, and suggestions for a strong secondary so you won’t be caught short.

Best Modern Warfare 3 BAS B loadout

Here are the best attachments for the MW3 BAS B:

Muzzle: VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Stock: Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock

Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

The BAS B excels in mid-range engagements, and with the VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop, you’ll have little to no recoil, so you’ll be able to engage the enemy no matter where they appear. Positioning is key with the BAS B – find chokepoints and hold corners to get the most from this battle rifle.

The BAS B is a heavy weapon, limiting your mobility when you have the battle rifle drawn. To compensate for this, we added the Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock and D37 Grip to gain faster ADS speed and aim moving speed. If an enemy gets the drop on you, it’ll be tough to get out of trouble, so ensure you have one of the best MW3 SMGs as a secondary to switch to in a pinch.

Best BAS B class setup for Modern Warfare 3

The best class setup for the BAS B is:

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Perks: Mission Control Comlink, Quick-Grip Gloves, Trophy System, Stalker Boots

The Control Comlink makes it easier to earn killstreak rewards, especially if you find yourself in an advantageous position on a MW3 map. Catching enemies trying to push an objective or coming from their spawn can translate into a lot of kills, with constant killstreaks feeding into your dominance.

Quick-Grip Gloves are vital for a slow build like this, switching to your secondary weapon in an instant can save your life if an enemy manages to take you by surprise. Utilize the Trophy System to ensure that your opponents can’t flush you out of your position with throwables.

There you have the best MW3 BAS B loadout – a powerful gun that can see you through even the toughest of matches. You’ll want to pair this battle rifle with something more nimble, and we have the best MW3 Rival 9 loadout, and the best MW3 Striker loadout here, either of which would complement the BAS B perfectly.