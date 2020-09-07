Call of Duty: Warzone dev tackles game-crashing bug by removing all vehicles – for now

Looks like some Call of Duty: Warzone vehicles have been causing a few hiccups in-game, so developer Infinity Ward has pulled the plug on them for the time being. It seems the vehicles were linked to a game-breaking glitch which could end up crashing the battle royale game’s server, booting all players in a given match back to its lobby.

As reported by VGC, a pretty significant glitch was recently discovered by Warzone players, which it seems was caused if one of the multiplayer game’s vehicles was driven into a certain out-of-bounds portion of its map. It’s reported that this could result in server crashes, which would eject all of a match’s players out.

Following this, Infinity Ward has posted an update on its Twitter channel, announcing that: “A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update temporarily removes all vehicles from Warzone”. It’s not confirmed in the tweet that the glitch is the reason behind the removal, but given the update’s timing, it appears this is in order to address the recent vehicle-related hiccup.

There’s no timeframe given by the dev for when the vehicles will return to Warzone just yet, but hopefully it won’t be long before players can get back behind the wheel in-game.

A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update temporarily removes all vehicles from #Warzone. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 6, 2020

