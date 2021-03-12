Call of Duty: Warzone’s zombies have found their way to Verdansk’s prison

Call of Duty: Warzone is having a bit of a zombie infestation problem right now. Since the start of Season 2, heaps of the undead have hanging around the shoreline since the Vodianoy cargo ship washed up there. Following the FPS game’s March 11 update, though, people have begun to notice that zombies have found their way to the prison on the southeast part of the map – gulp.

Much like before, you can head over there and trigger a zombie-killing event for the chance to snag extra loot. Once you’re there, you should notice a zombie terminal. If you activate it, you’ll have to kill 40 zombies in a short period. If you’re successful, you’ll get a keycard that’ll give you access to a loot chest with better Warzone weapons and a legendary gas mask. It’s a risky situation, however, as you’ll leave yourself open to other teams who may try and sweep up if they hear what’s going on.

We don’t know where all of this is leading, but we have a decent idea. Raven Software’s recent blog post has a small counter that says 5%, which probably relates to the infection level. Chances are we’ll see the infestation spread more, but what then? Several leaks point to Verdansk being blown up at the end of the season and a new Warzone map taking its place, so the chances are that’s how we’re dealing with the zombie situation. So long, Verdansk, we hardly knew you.

Warzone hasn’t been without its issues since the latest update went live, though. Players took to Twitter and Reddit to report that they were getting dev errors when trying to play the game. Raven has since posted a fix for PC, but people have since reported ping problems since the update.

❗️ We've deployed a #Warzone update to address Dev Error 6634. This fix will only apply to PC players. We'll monitor feedback and provide updates when possible. In the meantime, please let us know if you still encounter the issue on PC. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 12, 2021

If you’re looking for some help with Raven’s latest, then our best Warzone loadout guide will get you kitted out for success. Well, that’s assuming you don’t get turned into a big ol’ zombo.