Ten classic Capcom fighters are hitting PC for the first time

Capcom is bringing ten classic fighting games to PC for the first time ever, including a few that haven’t seen a release outside of Japan. The Capcom Fighting Collection includes Hyper Street Fighter II, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, and “all five” games from the popular Darkstalkers series.

Capcom notes that the collection includes “all five titles from the Darkstalkers series”, including two of the Vampire series of games that never made it out of Japan. While Capcom has stated previously that it had planned to “revive dormant franchises” such as Darkstalkers, the series has remained untouched apart from occasional cameos of characters such as bat-lady Morrigan in games like Tekken 7.

CAPCOM Fighting Collection PC Release Date

The Capcom Fighting Collection will release on PC via Steam on June 24, 2022. The full list of games is as follows:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire

Red Earth

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition is actually the updated PS2 port of Street Fighter II with a number of new characters and additions, so it’s an interesting inclusion.

The announcement of the Capcom Fighting Collection has been slightly overshadowed by the confirmation of Street Fighter 6, although it sounds like the collection will be out long before the new Street Fighter – which hasn’t even got a release year yet.