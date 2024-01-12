Colorful’s new RTX 4070 Super will make your case shine, literally

Colorful is at it again with new Nvidia RTX 4070 Super designs that are also available for the RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super. While Colorful may primarily cater to the Asian market, it’s not impossible to get your hands on one of its GPUs in North America or Europe, you just need to be wary of who you’re buying from.

Four new designs have been revealed during CES 2024, including an amazing holographic card that will make your gaming rig pop. While the RTX 4080 Super looks set to take its place as one of the best graphics cards you can buy, why settle for a basic design when you could have one of these instead?

iGame Ultra W Series

This holographic CPU design is great for any RGB-laden gaming rigs and you can customize the built-in RGB that the card has to match your aesthetic.

Cooling is also a priority, as the Ultra name suggests, with each RTX 40 Super variant featuring a high-performance heatsink and composite heat pipes.

Battle Ax

The Colorful Battle Ax design is far more muted in tone, but its simplicity is what makes it so attractive. Small bursts of red contrast nicely with the deep black.

This is a GPU for simple systems that are all about performance and it’s the only one not to feature RGB.

iGame Vulcan

If you own a white gaming PC or just appreciate a clean look, the iGame Vulcan is the perfect RTX 40-series Super upgrade for you.

This simple design is something to behold, but the GPU also features a convenient overclocking button on the rear I/O and a magnetic LCD screen that can be mounted on the card or the included smart dock.

iGame Neptune

For those with less space or a need for efficient cooling, the iGame Nepture is the GPU for you. A liquid-cooled slim 2-slot PCI is the perfect marriage of small form factor and heat efficiency. Oh, and it has RGB too.

iGame Advanced

Last, but certainly not least, the iGame Advanced features an imposing gravity rim design while also sporting the new hurricane blades across the fans for improved airflow and cooling.

Stick with up for more from CES including hands-on previews, news, and interviews live from the show floor in Las Vegas.