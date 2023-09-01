The cheapest way for you to play Starfield day one

Once Starfield comes out, the gaming landscape will never be the same. Like Skyrim, it’ll be cemented as one of those RPG games that everyone just knows – essential reading (or gaming) for fans everywhere. But, games are expensive these days, so what’s the cheapest way to play Starfield?

Well, first of all, you’ll have to go for the Standard Edition, rather than the Premium Edition. While the more expensive package comes with a few extra bells and whistles (and gives you Early Access, rather than having to wait a few days more for the Starfield release date) like some exclusive skins, if you pick up the Standard Edition you’re still getting the core experience, and that’s the main thing everyone is excited about.

The Standard Edition costs $69.99 / £59.99, which isn’t a small fee – though if you live in the UK, you can get it through Fanatical for a pleasant 17% discount. That brings the price down to £49.97, which isn’t so bad at all. A pity that there isn’t an equivalent reduction in the US.

But even with that 17% discount, that’s not the cheapest way for you to play it – that’s Game Pass. Annoyingly, until just a few days ago, Microsoft was letting users have their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 (£1), but, if you’ve read our Starfield review, you’ll know it’s worth grabbing a subscription for.

Nonetheless, if that’s all you want to play, Game Pass PC is only $9.99 / £7.99 per month. If you’re in the US, and you think you’ll still be playing the game religiously in seven months’ time, then you should go ahead and buy the Standard Edition – if you think you’ll have had your fill by then, get Game Pass, because you’ll save about $10 for each month less than seven that you play for.

If you’re in the UK, your Game Pass PC subscription will only go for six months before it stops being a cost-effective alternative to the Fanatical discount. If you’re playing every day, it’s easy to see how you could have done everything you want to do with it before a whole half-year goes by, but on the other hand, we know there are going to be some players who stick with it for years.

So if you’re planning on playing for the long haul, get the Starfield Standard Edition, and if you think you’ll have moved on to other passions within the next 6-7 months, get Game Pass PC. And, of course, if you want to play the long game, wait ten years until it’s $10 second-hand – then you’ll be just like me, who just started Assassins Creed: Brotherhood.

Want to know exactly when you’ll get the game on launch day? Read our Starfield release time guide. Meanwhile, for a taste of the richness of its universe, read our Starfield Easter eggs list – we’ve already found some delightful little references.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.