Starfield release time for all regions

When are the Starfield release times? If you, like me, are struggling to resist the allure of space, then I have good news for you. We’ve got a full rundown of all of the release times per region.

After all, the Starfield release date is just around the corner, and it never hurts to be prepared. If you’re more concerned about which Starfield companion you’ll be wooing, or what Starfield traits you’ll be picking, we have loads of different guides to help you conquer the space game‘s expansive universe. Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, here’s a rundown of all of the different Starfield release times.

What is the Starfield release time?

The Starfield release time on PC is 5pm PST / 8pm EST on Tuesday, September 5, and 1am BST / 2pm CEST on Wednesday, September 6 2023.

Here’s a full rundown of the release time per region:

Los Angeles – 5pm, September 5

Mexico City (Ciudad de Mexico) – 6pm, September 5

Chicago – 7pm, September 5

New York – 8pm, September 5

São Paulo – 9pm, September 5

London – 1am, September 6

Berlin – 2am, September 6

Paris – 2am, September 6

Riyadh – 3am, September 6

New Delhi – 5:30am, September 6

Hong Kong – 8am, September 6

Beijing – 8am, September 6

Tokyo – 9am, September 6

Sydney – 10am, September 6

Auckland – 12pm, September 6

Starfield Early Access times

In Los Angeles, Mexico City, Chicago, New York, and São Paulo, Starfield Early Access begins on Thursday, August 31. Everywhere else, it will be Friday, September 1.

