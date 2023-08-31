Starfield easter eggs – all the secrets we’ve seen so far

Looking for Starfield easter eggs? As expected, Bethesda’s latest epic is filled with secrets and references, some obvious, some a little more obscure. This list of easter eggs is currently limited to what we’ve seen in pre-release material, but it will be constantly updated with all the in-game easter eggs and secrets we find post-launch.

There are over 1,000 Starfield planets, plenty of which have hand-crafted content full of powerful loot such as Starfield guns and Starfield armor, along with undoubtedly funny and interesting secrets. These could be references to other Bethesda games or videogames in general, or films, TV shows, and books. Here’s everything we’ve seen so far.

Adoring Fan

This is one of the more obvious easter eggs, but anyone who played The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will immediately be familiar. The Adoring Fan returns in the Starfield cast, and he even has the same voice actor, Craig Sechler.

The Adoring Fan is one of the many Starfield companions that can join your crew, as long as you pick the Hero Worshipped Starfield trait at the start of the RPG game. He’ll even bring you gifts when he meets you for the first time in New Atlantis.

Curiosity Rover

Turns out some real-life space vehicles may show up in Starfield, the first of which being the Curiosity Rover. In reality, the Curiosity Rover was launched in 2011 by NASA, to explore the surface of Mars. In Starfield, it appears it’s in the possession of the Constellation, on display at their headquarters.

Spirit/Opportunity Rover

The other real space-faring contraption you may run into appears to be either the Spirit or Opportunity Rover. It’s tough to work out which one it is specifically as both look very similar, but it’s safe to assume this screenshot – taken from the official gameplay reveal in June 2022 – is on the surface of Mars.

Chawla, Gagarin, Jemison, and Olivas

Chawla, Gagarin, Jemison, and Olivas are the names of four planets in the Alpha Centauri system in Starfield, but they are also the names of four real-life astronauts:

Kalpana Chawla (NASA astronaut, 1997) – the first woman of Indian origin to go to space.

– the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. Yuri Gagarin (Soviet cosmonaut, 1961) – the first man to go to space.

– the first man to go to space. Mae Jemison (NASA astronaut, 1992) – the first Black woman to go to space.

– the first Black woman to go to space. John D. Olivas (NASA astronaut, 2007)

Nirnroot

If you didn’t get tired of collecting Nirnroot in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, then you’re in luck, because it looks like the glowing green plant has returned in Starfield. Spotted at 29:29 of the Starfield Direct in June 2023, the plant can be seen in what looks like a hydroponics lab. Who knows if you’ll be able to find it elsewhere in outer space?

Meridia’s Beacon

Another one for Skyrim fans – do you remember Meridia’s Beacon? This was a quest item that’s essentially a gray ball with some indents on it, that made it look somewhat like an asteroid. It gained an infamous reputation amongst Skyrim fans because Meridia would declare “a new hand touches the beacon” whenever you picked it up.

Well, it seems like Meridia’s Beacon is back, but this time it’s known simply as “Space Rock”. It appears for less than a second at 42:45 of the Starfield Direct on display next to a leather couch. It can also be spotted in the background of a shot during the 2022 showcase, leading us to believe it could be some form of collectible, or an asset they changed the location of between the two trailers.

The Elder Scrolls VI map

There has been plenty of speculation The Elder Scrolls VI will be set in and around Hammerfell, and eagle-eyed Reddit user Huhwtfbleh may have spotted a reference to this through a tiny etching in one of the early Starfield trailers, back in June 2021.

Beneath a screw for the control panel on a ship is a tiny engraving that looks remarkably similar to the Hammerfell, High Rock, and Iliac Bay regions of The Elder Scrolls. Will this be visible in the full game? We doubt it, but it’s a nifty easter egg nonetheless – if it isn’t just a massive coincidence.

That’s everything we have so far for Starfield easter eggs, but we will continue to update this as we discover more during our time with the game. Now that the Starfield release date is almost here, don’t forget to check out our Starfield factions guide if you want to discover the groups you can join in the space game.

