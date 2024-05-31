Brutal medieval game, beloved on Steam, is now completely free

If you’ve ever dreamed of taking part in a cinematic medieval battle, but without actually, you know, getting a limb sliced off, then now is the perfect time to jump into Chivalry 2. It’s available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time, meaning you can don your best armor and hack and slash to your heart’s content without dropping a dime.

Whether you’re firing flaming arrows, catapulting boulders, or keeping it classic by chopping up your enemies with a sword, Chivalry 2 has every brutal method of execution you’d expect from a medieval game – and with 64-player battlefields to storm, you’ll have no shortage of enemies to unleash pain the upon. There are four classes to choose between and various game modes to try out, depending on what takes your fancy.

All of that might sound quite grisly, but Chivalry 2 has a great sense of humor. Our reviewer called the game a “gory good time” with an “unswerving dedication to fun and goofiness.” On Steam, since its 2022 launch, Chivalry 2 has accumulated almost 30,000 user reviews, 80% of which are favorable – the sword-and-shield slasher boasts a ‘very positive’ rating overall. Developer Torn Banner Studios has also supported the game with plenty of post-launch content, including the recent Regicide Update which added a new Team Objective map and the Goedendag weapon.

Chivalry 2 was previously free for Prime Gaming members, but now everyone can dive in for some medieval massacres courtesy of the Epic Games Store, where it will be free to claim until Thursday June 6 2024. You can download the game here.

