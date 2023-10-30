Free Cities Skylines 2 DLC is on the way in the form of eight region packs. Colossal Order and Paradox are working with some of the city-building game’s biggest creators to bring us the various region packs, while simultaneously working on the ongoing patches and improvements after the sequel launched with less-than-desirable results.

The free Cities Skylines 2 Region Packs are “coming soon” to Paradox Mods, and will cover eight real-world regions and have over 2,500 assets between them. Paradox is working with a number of creators on the project, while there are even more premium Cities Skylines 2 DLC packs on the way for the city-building game.

Cities Skylines 2 Paradox Mods Region Packs

Eight regional packs are coming to Cities Skylines 2 for free, which you can read about below.

Japan

UK

East-coast USA

West-coast USA

China

France

East Europe

Germany

With Cities Skylines 2 Steam reviews down to ‘mixed’ and plenty of performance woes for the new release, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the game yet. Between long load times, freezes, texture detail issues, and a lot more CS2 has been struggling, but Colossal Order stuck with the original PC release date despite the “potential kicking” the game would get.

While the best Cities Skylines 2 settings can help with your woes we’re all still waiting on a lot of work and improvements, but even with that CS2 has dominated the Steam charts, and been an incredibly successful release for Paradox.

If you’re deep in CS2 and want some help we’ve got everything you need to know about Cities Skylines 2 mods, Cities Skylines 2 cheats, and we even have a Cities Skylines 2 beginners guide for you new players, too.