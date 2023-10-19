Cities Skylines 2 mods are going to be one of the defining parts of Paradox and Colossal Order’s new city builder. Between changes to roads, services, traffic management, and the blessed roundabouts, many of the greatest mods from the original Cities Skylines have been incorporated into the CS2 base game already. But in terms of real longevity, Cities 2 is going to thrive based on new mods. Paradox has already confirmed details about the Cities Skylines 2 download size and preload, and outlined its vision for the new CS2 mod platform. Now the Cities Skylines 2 team says that mods will not arrive “super close” to release day, meaning we may need to wait a while.

Ahead of the Cities Skylines 2 release date, we’ve already got details on all the ambitious Cities Skylines 2 DLC. It looks like we’re in for the long haul with Colossal Order and Paradox’s new city building game – eight years since the original Cities Skylines, CS2 seems like a needed evolution, incorporating some of the most desired and demanded fan features into the base game itself. Nevertheless, Cities Skylines 2 mods are still going to be vital. In a recent livestream, the Cities Skylines 2 team outlines when we can expect them to arrive.

“Someone asked when Paradox Mods [the new platform for CS2 mods] will be released,” community manager Madeleine ‘Maddie’ Jonsson says. “We don’t have a date yet. Don’t expect ‘hours.’ I would probably expect ‘days.’ That’s my very calm answer. It’s not going to be very super close to release.”

Paradox previously confirmed that it would moderate all Cities 2 mods and that any mods that you have installed will be updated automatically via the Paradox Mods platform. The Cities Skylines 2 publisher also revealed the full CS2 download size, which is 12 times larger than that of the original management game.

