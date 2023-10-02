Cities Skylines 2 preload is already available, with the Colossal Order sequel ready for a pre-emptive install right now thanks to Game Pass. Though it is still unclear whether Cities Skylines 2 Steam players can preload the city builder, with launch date on its way it’s possible that CS2 preload will also be shortly available on the Valve storefront, too. Here’s how to preload Cities Skylines 2, as well as the Cities Skylines 2 preload size on PC.

We’ve got a lot to look forward to once the Cities Skylines 2 release date finally drops. The city building game sequel overhauls basically everything, from roads to services, the economy, traffic, housing, and more. Between Cities Skylines 2 maps and Cities Skylines 2 DLC, we already know plenty about what Colossal Order is planning, and if you want to get in on the action, you can potentially preload Cities Skylines 2 right now.

As long as you’re subscribed to PC Game Pass or the comprehensive Game Pass Ultimate, all you need to do is head over to the store page and select the ‘coming soon’ tab. Cities Skylines 2 ought to be listed, and you can click to start installing it right now. In terms of the current Cities Skylines 2 download size, it’s just over 15GB – 15.11GB precisely. Whether this represents the complete download size of the entire game is not yet certain, though it’s possible the preload has been compacted.

Cities Skylines 2 preload is confirmed for PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but may not be available for players who have pre-ordered the game on Steam. Nevertheless, with a few weeks yet until launch date, this is the perfect way to make sure you’re ready for CS2 once it drops.

In the meantime, Colossal Order recently altered the Cities Skylines 2 system requirements, so make sure to check those to ensure your rig is up to the task. Alternatively, get yourself prepared with the other best management games on PC.