Cities Skylines 2 preload is actually possible, Paradox and Colossal Order confirm, after previously stating that you’d have to wait until launch day to get the new city builder. The Cities Skylines 2 download size is seemingly larger than was originally announced, and based on our own Cities Skylines 2 review, the sequel to CS1 includes a number of technical and performance issues. Nevertheless, if you’re playing CS2 on Steam and the Microsoft Store, you can preload as of now.

Our Cities Skylines 2 review outlines the many mechanical improvements in the city building game, including new road tools, a more in-depth economy, and better services. However, with the Cities Skylines 2 release date almost here, the sequel to CS1 experiences a range of technical problems including freezes and texture pop-ins. Previously Paradox confirmed that Cities Skylines 2 preload would not be available, but that the game would weigh in at about 50 GB. As of this writing, the CS2 download size has apparently changed, and preload is available for Cities Skylines 2 Steam and Microsoft Store users.

“We heard how much you wanted to be able to preload the game in preparation for tomorrow,” Paradox and Colossal Order say. “You can now preload on Steam and Microsoft Store.” Based on the new Cities Skylines 2 system requirements, rather than 50 GB, CS2 will occupy 60 GB on your hard drive, making it 15 times larger than the original game.

Cities Skylines 2 mods and all the upcoming Cities Skylines 2 DLC are likely to increase that size, but also add many new, much-desired features and improvements.

You can also check out the new and updated Cities Skylines 2 maps, which have been vastly expanded compared to the original, or maybe try some different management games if you want to wait on CS2 a little longer.