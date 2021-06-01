Humble’s June Choice games include Civilization 6 Platinum Edition

The June Choice bundle from Humble is now available, and the headline game is none other than Civilization VI, one of the best 4X games on the market. That’s not all, though – this is the platinum edition of Civilization VI, which includes the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions as well as six civilization and scenario DLC packs.

The June Choice bundle is $12, and along with Civilization VI, it includes social horror game Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (with the Legends Pack DLC), startup-themed roguelike game Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star, zombie survival game Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction.

With no disrespect intended to the rest of the games in this month’s bundle, it’s safe to say the Civilization VI Platinum Edition is the Big Game for June. The Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions both made exciting changes to the established Civilization formula, and they’re necessary for playing many of the best Civ 6 mods.

June is Pride month, and proceeds from this month’s Choice bundle will go to support It Gets Better. It’s a charity organisation dedicated to uplifting and connecting LGBTQ+ youth around the world.

“Since the founding of the organization more than a decade ago, It Gets Better has collected and shared more than 70,000 wisdom-infused stories with the sole intention of helping teens successfully navigate their sexual orientation and gender journey,” Humble’s announcement explains. “Their stories have been viewed more than 70 million times and can be found across all of their social channels and their website, ItGetsBetter.org.”

Head over to Humble to grab the bundle for yourself, and maybe even browse the Humble Store while you’re there.