AMD and Nvidia combine forces in new Asus gaming laptop range

Asus has revealed three powerful new gaming laptops at Computex; the ROG Zephyrus G16 and the TUF A14 and 16. Each of these new laptops uses AMD’s new AI CPUs alongside Nvidia laptop GPUs, making for a best-of-both-worlds design purpose-built for the best gaming performance possible.

On paper, these new portable powerhouses can claim to be among the best gaming laptops at various prices, but it’s the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 that leads the pack on performance and design based on our early hands-on impressions from Computex so far.

Available in black or white, the G16 GA605 is a revised version of the original G16 but now with AMD hardware, and it’s targeting high-end performance for gamers who need powerful performance on the go. It has an AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU all packed neatly into just a 1.49cm chassis. It’s also remarkably light in the hand at just 1.85kg, a far cry from the chunky gaming laptops of old.

Keeping the G16 cool is going to be tricky, but Asus is supporting it with ROG Intelligent Cooling as well as liquid metal on the CPU and a fiber and mesh heat pipe supporting its next generation of Arc Flow fans.

Up close the G16 design is stunning across both color variants, and its 16:10, 2.5K, 240Hz OLED display is ideal for gaming even when real-world lighting conditions may not be in your favor. The ROG Zephyrus G16 price is yet to be confirmed for the US market, but it will launch at £2,399 in the UK later this month.

Elsewhere, the TUF A14 and A16 gaming laptops are targeted toward entry-level and mid-tier gaming. Their specs are still competitive, with RTX 4060 and 4070 laptop GPUs respectively, but the overall package is where compromises are made, such as lower refresh rate displays and lower-quality audio output.

The Asus TUF A14 and A16 also adopt AMD’s new CPUs, with options up to the Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 available. These laptops target sub $2,000 and $1,500 budgets while still offering a ton of performance at each price.

