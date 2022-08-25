You can bend the new Corsair OLED gaming monitor to your will

The Corsair Xeneon Flex is taking the curved gaming monitor to the next level, bringing you a screen you can physically bend to your liking. Developed in partnership with LG, the panel uses W-OLED technology, helping the flagship set its sights on taking the title of best gaming monitor.

Flexible technology is all the rage lately, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 smartphones landing on store shelves this week. Aside from some early concepts from Samsung itself, imagining a thin foldable screen you can roll up like a tube of wrapping paper, monitors and TVs have been pretty slow to the mark with a steep 1000R curve being the tech’s biggest claim to fame in the space.

That’s all about to change with the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor, as you can willingly bend the screen to adjust the curve based on what you’re doing. Playing an FPS game where awareness is key? Grab each side of the screen and adjust it to 800R. Watching a movie with friends and family? Set it back to flat, so everyone can see.

Corsair promises a refined experience when the monitor hits retail, but the prototype Xeneon Flex is apparently fairly stiff to bend according to YouTuber Bitwit. They say it’s also worth keeping in mind that the display gives an audible click when you’ve bent it to its furthest point to prevent you from overextending, so don’t fret, you probably haven’t broken it.

The screen itself spans 45 inches with a 3,440×1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 1,000nit. It’s pretty fast with a 0.03ms GtG response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and backed by both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to keep your screen from tearing. It comes with all the usual suspects, such as an anti-reflective coating to combat glare and low blue light tech to help reduce eye strain.

If you’re worried about screen burn in, since this is OLED after all, don’t be. Corsair and LG pack a “sophisticated burn-in prevention system which operates when both powered on, and when switched off,” alongside a three-year zero burn in and zero dead pixel warranty. Our reviewers will be particularly happy about that last one.

At 45 inches wide, I can’t imagine the Xeneon Flex will fit on everyone’s gaming desk. I’m also the sole user of my desktop, so I struggle to see an inherent need to constantly adjust the curvature of my screen based on what I’m doing – I personally find the steep curve on the Samsung Odyssey G7 a pleasure to use no matter the task. But my needs aren’t your needs.

If you fancy yourself a level of flexibility that no other monitor on the market provides, the Corsair Xeneon Flex sounds like it might be right up your alley – although you’ll have to wait for our review to see if it sticks the landing. And even if I struggle to see the need for the product, I’m still excited for what this milestone says for future displays.

More details surrounding the Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED’s price and availability will come later in the year.