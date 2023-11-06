Corsair and CyberPowerUK are teaming up for a Black Friday giveaway

It’s always exciting to see two brands collaborate to offer up a PC gaming giveaway, and Corsair has partnered with CyberPowerUK to offer you the chance to win an iCue gaming bundle worth over £300. The competition is only available to UK residents and closes on Monday, November 27.

Corsair is known for producing some of the best gaming keyboards you can buy today, as well as other peripherals such as mice and headsets. This makes it all the more exciting to see them partner up with CyberPowerUK to offer an iCue gaming bundle as a giveaway prize.

Like so many competitions today, this is a Gleam giveaway, meaning you need to head to the competition page and complete at least one of the specified tasks to earn an entry. There are 12 ways to enter, with 34 entries up for grabs. This is due to certain tasks, such as following CyberPowerUK on Twitter, offering ten entries alone.

As for the prize, the iCue gaming bundle includes; the Corsair HS55 gaming headset, the Corsair K55 gaming keyboard, the Corsair M55 gaming mouse, and the Corsair TC100 gaming chair. If you were planning a Black Friday shopping trip to upgrade your peripherals, you would be all set if you won this prize with a retail value of over £300.

Be sure to check out the terms & conditions for entry rules, but the primary one above all is that this giveaway is only open to UK residents, so winners from outside of the UK will be void and a new winner will be selected.

If you need some hardware upgrades with the holiday season fast approaching, you can check out our Black Friday SSD deals hub or our Black Friday RAM deals hub for the best way to keep your gaming PC running at full speed without breaking the bank.