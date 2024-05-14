This Corsair wireless gaming headset is now under $50, if you’re quick

Corsair regularly has a handful of discounts on its website, and one of the latest and greatest deals is a massive 50% discount on the Corsair HS55 Wireless Core gaming headset. It’s a basic model, but with a price so low, this Corsair gaming headset deal is not one to miss.

Corsair has several of its headsets on our best gaming headset list, with the HS65 Wireless being our choice of best wireless gaming headset. The Corsair HS55 Wireless Core isn’t quite in the same echelon, but it’s still a capable setup that will deliver clear audio to both your ears and your gaming pals.

Along with its low-latency 2.4GHz wireless audio connection, the HS55 also offers Bluetooth, so you can connect to your phone, tablet, or laptop to take calls or listen to music, while still being ready to game at a moment’s notice.

Weighing in at just 266g, this is a relatively light headset, helping improve its long-term comfort compared to heavier headsets. Its memory foam earcup pads and headband also help here, and you get convenient on-headset controls for volume, power, Bluetooth, and mic mute.

As for sound quality, the flip-down mic offers a 100Hz-10kHz frequency response and -41dB (+/-2dB) sensitivity, which is enough to ensure your compatriots will hear your gaming calls loud and clear. As for the 50mm headphone drivers, these offer a 20Hz-20kHz frequency range with a 114dB (+/-3dB) sensitivity rating, for a full, clear sound.

With a normal price of $99.99, this headset is perfectly competitive with many rivals, with choices on style, comfort, and sound profile coming into play with your final buying decision. However, at its current discount, this headset is a no-brainer to buy. Just click the link above to take up Corsair on this stellar offer.

If you’ve decided this isn’t quite the ideal headset choice for your needs, check out the Asus TUF Gaming H3 as another great entry-level choice. Or, for a more premium offering, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro remains our overall pick for the finest gaming headset.