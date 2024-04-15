This 9/10 Corsair gaming keyboard deal is irresistible, but be quick

It’s not often that a great gaming peripheral is released and discounted within just a few months, but that’s exactly what has happened with this Corsair K65 Plus Wireless deal, and you need to jump on it fast. If you’re looking for a great gaming keyboard for the cheapest possible price, you don’t want to pass on this limited-time deal, which is available from both Amazon and Corsair directly.

We gave this keyboard a score of 9/10 in our Corsair K65 Plus Wireless review, and it’s a standout option in a market full of great wireless mechanical keyboards. Its Corsair Red MLX switches and top mount plate combine to provide a light feel when you’re typing, with a satisfying muted tone. Better yet, the switches are entirely hot-swappable, meaning you’re free to play around with keycaps and switches to find the perfect balance for your needs, or just give the keyboard an updated look.

With an MSRP of $159.99, the K65 Plus Wireless already offered great value, undercutting similar products such as the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed. Now, you can enjoy an extra $30 off this price, a saving of 19%, with the board down to $129.99 for a limited time.

In our review, we stated that the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless “brings a brilliant balance of gaming, customization, power, and performance, that’s sure to leave you satisfied with the money you spend.”

It even looks good. This keyboard’s RGB backlighting is fully customizable, along with the keybindings, thanks to Corsair’s iCUE software. The brightness is also adjustable, but it’s never overwhelming, even at the highest setting, and it complements the overall darker design of the keyboard.

While the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless may not come with adjustable actuation or rapid trigger optical switches, its baseline performance out of the box is still great, and its price is a fraction of the cost of high-end gaming keyboards. You can grab this deal on Amazon or via the Corsair website.

Want to know our picks for the best gaming keyboard? Check out our guide where we’ve tested all shapes, sizes, and designs.