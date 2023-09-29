Grab the Corsair M600 Pro NH SSD at its lowest ever price on Amazon

We’ve all got an eye for a bargain, but the Corsair MP600 Pro NH is available for an absolute steal right now on Amazon. Not only is it one of the fastest SSDs on the market, but for just $109.99, you’re getting 2TB of storage too, that’s like, three whole games!

We jest, but the Corsair MP600 Pro NH is truly one of the best SSDs for gaming, thanks to its 7000MB/s transfer speeds, so it’s rare to find such an accomplished product falling to its lowest-ever price on Amazon outside either a Prime Day or Black Friday sale. Don’t let this pass you by if you’ve been toying with the idea of an upgrade for a while, you may come to regret it.

An $80 dollar saving is great, but if you’re not entirely sure that you need 2TB of storage, the 1TB Corsair MP600 NH Pro is also on sale for just $64.99. However, price tool CamelCamelCamel tells us that this price may have been around for a while, whereas the 2TB offer is a true deal, and we’re unsure how long it will last.

The importance of SSDs in gaming can’t be understated, as we see more games like Forza Motorsport 8 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage include one as part of their system requirements, even for minimum specifications.

If you notice your game loading times are sluggish or outright poor, one of the things holding you back is your hard drive. Mechanical drives just cannot compete and are slowly being phased out. SSDs are the way forward thanks to their smaller form factor, far superior speeds, and the fact they don’t have any moving parts so are far more reliable in the long term.

While you’re here, if you’re wondering what the best graphics card on the market is, because let’s face it, who doesn’t think about that all the time, we’ve got you covered there too!