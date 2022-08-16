AMD Ryzen 7000 release date could be slightly delayed

The AMD Ryzen 7000 release date is yet to be formally revealed by team red, with the company’s last word being that we’ll see its Zen 4 CPU lineup hit store shelves in fall of this year. While many rumours have previously stated that the processors will launch mid-September, new reports are emerging that indicate that AM5 chips may now be slightly delayed.

Multiple sources are now suggesting that the AMD Ryzen 7000 release date will no longer fall on September 15, as was previously reported, and will now instead take place on September 27. This new launch date comes from sources close to Moore’s Law is Dead and MyDrivers, as highlighted by 9550pro.

This new AMD Ryzen 7000 release date would mean that team red plans to launch its upcoming best gaming CPU line on the same day as Intel Innovation, the event in which Raptor Lake processors are expected to be announced.

We should hopefully learn more about what team red has managed to cook up with its Zen 4 microarchitecture and AM5 platform very soon, as AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs could show up at Gamescom 2022. Either way, it shouldn’t be long before these new processors show their face, as leaks of their new packaging and pricing are already emerging.