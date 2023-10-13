CS2 players beware, new AMD feature “will result in a VAC ban”

Counter-Strike 2 has finally arrived after years of fan anticipation, replacing Valve’s previous entry, the ever-beloved Counter-Strike Global Offensive. Since CS2 launched, Valve has worked hard to release steady updates addressing any in-game bugs and issues. While most problems are minor or easily resolved, some can prove more difficult to address and may even result in permanent VAC bans.

If you’re a long-time Valve fan and are playing Counter-Strike 2 yourself, then you likely know that the most severe punishment you can get for cheating is a VAC ban. The FPS game doesn’t take tampering lightly. Unfortunately, CS2 has issued some recent VAC bans due to a driver-related problem and not a user error.

AMD customers with the latest driver may have noticed its new anti-lag feature, now available for CS2. Valve has just revealed that anyone using it with the shooter could unintentionally end up with a VAC ban. The developer’s message came shortly after the recent Counter-Strike 2 update.

Valve begins its explanation of the issue, saying, “AMD’s latest driver has made their ‘Anti-Lag/+’ feature available for CS2 which is implemented by detouring engine dll functions.” Due to how AMD’s anti-lag function clashes with the game’s code, customers using the feature will end up with an immediate VAC ban on their Steam account.

“If you are an AMD customer and play CS2,” Valve warns, “DO NOT ENABLE ANTI-LAG/+.” The dev explains that “any tampering with CS code will result in a VAC ban.” Usually, even Valve itself can’t lift such bans as they are permanent.

The official Steam Support page describes them as means of a “non-negotiable” anti-cheat system that “cannot be removed by Steam Support.” Valve’s website also states that any updated system drivers, “such as video card drivers,” should not trigger a VAC ban.

“Once AMD ships an update,” Valve declares that it will “do the work of identifying affected users” to reverse any driver-related bans. The team has also tagged AMD in its post to flag the issue with the semiconductor company. As of now, AMD hasn’t responded or released a driver update.

