CS2 players beware, new AMD feature “will result in a VAC ban”

Valve has just issued a warning to Counter-Strike 2 players regarding AMD's latest driver and how its new anti-lag feature conflicts with CS2, causing VAC bans.

Counter-Strike 2 AMD VAC ban: Two men wearing green ski masks and military gear hold their guns up, a desert cityscape behind them
Anna Koselke

Published:

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 has finally arrived after years of fan anticipation, replacing Valve’s previous entry, the ever-beloved Counter-Strike Global Offensive. Since CS2 launched, Valve has worked hard to release steady updates addressing any in-game bugs and issues. While most problems are minor or easily resolved, some can prove more difficult to address and may even result in permanent VAC  bans.

If you’re a long-time Valve fan and are playing Counter-Strike 2 yourself, then you likely know that the most severe punishment you can get for cheating is a VAC ban. The FPS game doesn’t take tampering lightly. Unfortunately, CS2 has issued some recent VAC bans due to a driver-related problem and not a user error.

AMD customers with the latest driver may have noticed its new anti-lag feature, now available for CS2. Valve has just revealed that anyone using it with the shooter could unintentionally end up with a VAC ban. The developer’s message came shortly after the recent Counter-Strike 2 update.

Valve begins its explanation of the issue, saying, “AMD’s latest driver has made their ‘Anti-Lag/+’ feature available for CS2 which is implemented by detouring engine dll functions.” Due to how AMD’s anti-lag function clashes with the game’s code, customers using the feature will end up with an immediate VAC ban on their Steam account.

Valve's official warning about the AMD-related VAC bans

“If you are an AMD customer and play CS2,” Valve warns, “DO NOT ENABLE ANTI-LAG/+.” The dev explains that “any tampering with CS code will result in a VAC ban.” Usually, even Valve itself can’t lift such bans as they are permanent.

The official Steam Support page describes them as means of a “non-negotiable” anti-cheat system that “cannot be removed by Steam Support.”  Valve’s website also states that any updated system drivers, “such as video card drivers,” should not trigger a VAC ban.

“Once AMD ships an update,” Valve declares that it will “do the work of identifying affected users” to reverse any driver-related bans. The team has also tagged AMD in its post to flag the issue with the semiconductor company. As of now, AMD hasn’t responded or released a driver update.

If you’re an AMD customer yourself, you can browse through some of our rundown on Counter-Strike 2 skins while you wait for a fix to roll out. Alternatively, check out the best CS2 crosshair codes if you want to play the game like a true pro.

Anna is one of our news writers, covering everything from fantasy games to farming games. When not eating pasta or writing, she spends the rest of her time playing The Sims 4, delving deep into Baldur's Gate 3 lore, tending to emerald pastures in Stardew Valley, and daydreaming about life as a druid fairy. With both a literature and medieval history degree under her belt, Anna thinks that there’s no better RPG period than the Middle Ages. Some of her previous work can be found on Dexerto, IGN, and Twinfinite.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.