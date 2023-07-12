Is Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck compatible? While Valve’s handheld may not be the most competitive way to play CS2, the Steam Deck is as plenty fine as any PC for a few rounds of Arms Race.

There’s still no official word on how Valve’s FPS game will play on the Steam Deck, despite the Counter-Strike 2 release date drawing ever closer. However, if its predecessor is anything to go by, we’re confident owners of the pocket rocket should have little to worry about.

Is Counter Strike 2 Steam Deck compatible?

Counter-Strike 2 will likely be Steam Deck compatible. The Limited Test build of the game is playable on the device, but Valve is yet to say whether it’ll be officially supported.

Counter-Strike 2 will eventually replace Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with the new entry in the series arriving as a free upgrade. CS:GO is currently ‘Playable’ on Steam Deck, so it’s reasonable to assume that CS2 will be as well (if not ‘Verified’), despite no official word from Valve itself.

The Counter-Strike 2 system requirements are also yet to arrive, but we’ve made some estimations of what it’ll take to run, and the Steam Deck should more than cope.

If you’re eagerly waiting the release of Counter Strike 2, you can check out our Counter Strike 2 maps and familiarize yourself with your surroundings ahead of the game’s release this summer.