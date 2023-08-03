Counter-Strike 2 is one of the most exciting FPS games yet to release, and Valve has kept the hype going with its limited playtest. The team behind Steam has been hard at work improving Counter-Strike 2 with regular updates and additions, testing how different game modes and maps work within the most recent build. The developers added some popular reworked maps like Overpass and Vertigo recently, but it looks like the time to test other features has come. CS2 has now removed such maps as well as the 2v2 Wingman game mode, implementing other overhauled areas instead.

With the Counter-Strike 2 release date approaching, it’s no wonder that Valve has regularly been rolling updates out for the limited test. The most recent one came yesterday, bringing with it a couple of new iconic maps to replace Overpass and Vertigo. Players with access to the closed test can now explore both Ancient and Anubis in various game modes. Unfortunately, you can also no longer play the 2v2 Wingman mode if you are one of the limited testers, as it was removed with the patch. The release notes detail some other changes, too, like animation improvements.

Counter-Strike 2 patch notes – Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Gameplay

Disabled Wingman

Maps

Added Anubis to Deathmatch, Casual, and Competitive game modes

Added Ancient to Deathmatch and Casual game modes

Removed Overpass and Vertigo

Miscellaneous

Taught chickens how to swim

Weapons splash when dropped in the water

Adjusted grenade/water interaction sounds

Animation

Improved head animation when crouching while running

Improved foot animation when quickly alternating between standing still and moving

You can view the full Counter-Strike 2 patch notes for a more in-depth look at the limited test changes here directly from Valve on Steam. Hopefully, more players gain access to the beta and we see other positive adjustments made.

