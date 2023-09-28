Counter-Strike 2 is here, it’s live, it’s finally free for everyone to play. As multiplayer shooter stalwart CSGO rides off into the sunset, Valve introduces a range of new features, details, and fixes that we’ve been hoping to see in Counter-Strike for years. The CS2 beta is over. The journey that started all the way back in 2000, and has seen us battle it out for decades across Counter-Strike 1.6, Counter-Strike Source, and Global Offensive, begins a new chapter. Valve is going hard on Counter-Strike cheaters already, and we’re pleased to announce that chickens can finally fall off the towers on Vertigo. The first major Counter-Strike 2 update is a lot.

Before you get started, you’re going to need the best Counter-Strike 2 settings and all the details for how the new Counter-Strike 2 Premier mode operates. Built on the foundations of CSGO, this is nevertheless a revamped and revitalized version of the iconic FPS game, and there’s a lot to learn. At the same time, Valve is already implementing a slew of changes, updates, and fixes to make CS2 pop. Here’s everything new in the first major Counter-Strike 2 update post launch.

Firstly, Valve has a gift for new Counter-Strike players in the form of ‘Training Day,’ an introductory mode that serves as a tutorial for getting into the shooter for the first time. After 23 years, CS has amassed a dedicated and expert playerbase, and iterated on its core mechanics several times over. Getting started can be intimidating, but Training Day serves as a nice, gentle on-ramp. Weekly drops are replaced with a weekly care package, allowing you to choose from weapon cases, weapon finishes, and graffiti. Casual and deathmatch maps are now divided into separate groups, and you can favorite and shuffle around loadout items.

Valve is also cracking down on Counter-Strike 2 cheaters. As per the latest update, if a player is caught cheating and given a permanent ban, all of that player’s associates will also be punished by losing their profile rank and CS rating. Valve is not clear about the precise meaning of “associates” but it likely refer to players who regularly pair up with cheaters, even if they don’t use cheats themselves. This tactic can be exploited to boost one’s win rate and rank.

The new Counter-Strike 2 update also notes that in Premier mode, players with a high and established CS rating cannot pair up with players whose CS rating is low, a change seemingly designed to prevent players artificially being boosted up the leaderboards.

And then there are the small details. Agent character models now have animated eyes, for some extra realism, and chickens can fall from the towers on Vertigo. The bad news there is that they can’t fly – if you see a chicken wander over the edge of a building, I’m afraid to say it’s cooked. First-person damage sounds are now more “impactful” and Valve says it has “improved consistency of bullet penetration,” so if you ever felt frustrated that sometimes you can hit opponents through surfaces, and sometimes not, that might now be a thing of the past. With more players on Steam than the other top nine games combined, you can see the entire Counter-Strike 2 update, courtesy of Valve, below:

Counter-Strike 2 release notes

Gameplay

Enabled Competitive matchmaking

Enabled Wingman matchmaking

Enabled Private Matchmaking

Added Training Day, a brief introductory experience for brand new players

Improved player-against-player movement collision

Improved consistency of bullet penetration

Player reflections in water are now occluded by smoke

Molotov fire now floats above the water

Fixed character ambient occlusion being visible through walls

C4 bomb lights don’t reflect through walls

Fixed some rare cases of viewmodel lighting corruption

Adjusted smoke behavior to cover cases where smoke would stop less than a player’s height above the ground

Fix various bugs with switching teams in the middle of offline Deathmatch

Fixed Famas reloading too early

Chickens can finally fall off Vertigo

Sound

Added the new CS2 default music kit

Added new audio customization settings

Various mix tweaks and adjustments

Various bug fixes related to music kits

Updated the game startup sound

Added background ambience to main menu scenes

Restored the clutch_mode_toggle function

Fixed a bug where sometimes c4 defuse and planting sounds could not be heard in certain locations

Fixed some surfaces being incorrectly tagged causing incorrect footstep sounds in certain locations

Fixed a bug where attackers could not hear headshot feedback through wallbangs or smokes

Body damage feedback for attackers will now play within the same distance as it does for onlookers through smokes and wallbangs

Fixed a bug where scoping in affected directional sound

First person damage sounds are now more impactful

Removed several legacy audio convars that existed in CS:GO but never had an effect in CS2

Animation

Adjusted character additive lean animation

Adjusted jump animation, particularly when repeatedly jumping

Adjusted jiggle-peeking animation

Adjusted animated character head position relative to camera position

Added bullet belt to negev

Reduced foot sliding when carrying slower weapons

Fixed character momentarily standing during crouch-planting animation

Fixed incorrect viewmodel deploy speeds

Fixed pops in some weapon inspect animations

Inspecting weapons may now interrupt deploy animation

Matchmaking

When one or more party members get convicted of cheating and permanently banned, all their associates will be penalized with loss of Profile Rank and CS Rating

In Premier, players with a very high established CS Rating are not allowed to party with accounts that do not have an established CS Rating

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps

Adjusted vertical audio occlusion boundaries in Nuke and Vertigo

Added an extra bell in Inferno

Casual and Deathmatch maps are now separated into multiple map groups

Misc.

CS:GO Players who started playing more than a week ago will receive a commemorative CS:GO coin and CS:GO Music Kit

Added Store tab to main menu

Enabled all interactions with inventory items

Replaced weekly drops with a weekly Care Package. Choose from weapon cases, weapon finishes, and graffiti

Added demo playback support

Added the ability to favorite and shuffle loadout items

Added new item icons

Office and Vertigo are available as main menu scenery

Various updates for weapon finishes, including fixing overly strong wear on several Custom Paint Job finishes

Reworked Phoenix Street Soldier balaclava texture to resolve visibility issues

Enabled animated eyes on agent character models

Workshop tools

Game clients running in workshop tools mode are not allowed to connect to VAC secure game servers

Added an all-new help system featuring contextually relevant guides and information. Guides include gray scale value ranges for alpha channel masking, paint-by-number mask color assignments based on current finish type, and much more!

Removed dynamic props from solid color inspect backgrounds

