Counter-Strike 2 is already one of the most highly anticipated FPS games ever, with Valve working hard to release its CSGO sequel soon. The developer has opened up the limited beta test to more and more players over time, giving fans a bite-sized taste of the full game that’s yet to come. If you’ve been playing Counter-Strike 2 and exploring its limited test yourself, then you’ll be excited to learn that yet another new update has just dropped. This one adds some much-needed multiplayer features to make your quality of life in CS2 better.

Ahead of the Counter-Strike 2 release date, Valve has launched another patch for its limited test. This time around, the game sees some improvements made to its online options. If you’re lucky enough to be one of the players with Counter-Strike 2 beta access, then you know how annoying voice chat can be sometimes. Depending on a player’s microphone, their voice could be coming in way too loud or even too quiet.

You can now adjust each player’s volume individually. That’s not all, though. If you’ve been having issues with animated avatars, you can also opt to disable them. Other fixes include tweaks for all of the currently shipped maps, adjustments to items and weapons, changes to the Premier matchmaking mode, and more. If you’re particularly sensitive to sound effects, you’ll also notice a variety of in-game audio changes.

Counter-Strike 2 patch notes – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

You can view the full Counter-Strike 2 patch notes for a more in-depth look at the limited test changes courtesy of Valve on Steam, or see our roundup of them below. This update hopefully adds the game’s finishing touches and brings us a little bit closer to CS2’s full release.

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps

Gameplay

Various fixes for molotov/incendiary grenades

Various fixes for smoke grenades

Fixed damage indicators for fire damage

Adjusted first-person sniper contrails to reflect shot accuracy

Various adjustments to lag compensation

Replaced player elevation indicators on the radar with look directions

Premier matchmaking

Various bug fixes and tweaks to UI elements

Sound

Audio mix changes and tweaks

Lowered occlusion and distance effects for gunfire, footsteps, and reloads

Slight increase in stereo spread

Fixed a bug where incorrect footstep and jump land sounds would play on elevated edges

Fixed a bug where music would stop playing at the end of deathmatch

Miscellaneous

Changed armor number in the buy menu from the amount you currently have to the amount you can buy

Various fixes for weapon finishes, gloves, and stickers

Water rendering performance improvements

Added nametag positions for all knife models

Allow adjusting individual player voice volumes

Various HUD bug fixes and tweaks

Added option to disallow animated avatars

