CSGO launch options to use in 2023

Want to know about all of the CSGO launch options in 2023? You might not know it, but you can save yourself a number of unnecessary headaches by using utilising CSGO launch options to ensure your game is always ready to go. Whether you’re trying to troubleshoot your game, or you’re trying to get your server running at 128 tick, CSGO launch options make it easy to toggle settings without ever going through any menus.

Reaching the highest CSGO ranks requires dedication, resilience, and crisp aim. All of that, paired with the perfect in-game settings, can help you get closer to achieving your dream rank in the free PC game. Of course, CSGO console commands and config are the keys to a smooth game, but you can further improve your gaming experience by familiarizing yourself with CSGO launch options.

Setting CSGO launch options

CSGO launch options are startup commands that are added to the game’s launch settings to modify how the game launches and operates. These launch options can be used to improve performance, adjust game settings, enable developer features, and more. There are dozens of CSGO launch options; you may pick out the ones you like best and add them prior to launching the game.

To input launch options, head over to Steam

Right-click on CSGO, and go to properties

Hit ‘Set Launch Options…’, and a box will pop up

The syntax for commands put into this box is -[command], e.g., -novid

If you’re using more than one, add a space before the next one or any additional values that might be required. Launch options typically improve gameplay, but it’s worth noting that adding too many CSGO launch options can potentially cause issues and negatively affect your gameplay experience. In addition, some launch options may conflict, causing unexpected results or even crashes. So, keep your startup command box uncluttered from unnecessary launch options.

The best CSGO launch options in 2023

In 2023, CSGO has about 30 launch options that players may use based on their system requirements. Before feeding a startup command to CSGO, it’s worth researching whether the launch option works for you. Stuffing the command box with unnecessary options can sometimes result in unintended consequences and may not always improve performance or gameplay.

Here are some of the best launch options you may use in 2023:

Load console on game start

-console

This will enable the console as soon as you get into the game. It’s useful for making sure your config files have loaded properly, but unlike Counter-Strike: Source, it isn’t required to make the console show up when you press its hotkey (more on this later).

Graphics options

–fullscreen



Loads the game in fullscreen.

-windowed

Loads the game in a window.

-w [width] -h [height] -x [horizontal position] -y [vertical position]

If you wish to have a window that fills a second 1080p monitor, you will use this string of commands: -h 1920 -w 1080 -x 1921 -y 0.



-noborder

Removes the border around a window.

Change client language

-language [language]



This forces the client into a certain language. Useful if you want it in English but have a non-English Steam client or vice versa.

Keep track of fps

-cl_showfps

Shows fps in the corner of the screen. We highly recommend this one to keep track of your PC performance.

Set a specific monitor refresh rate

-freq [Hz]



Sets the refresh rate of your monitor to match your monitor’s capabilities.

To get streaming preview

-allow_third_party_software



Enabling the “-allow_third_party_software” command can allow certain types of third-party software to interact with the game. For example, it can allow game recording software such as OBS or Shadowplay to record your gameplay.

CSGO launch options for low-end PCs

If you’re still rocking an ancient PC to play CSGO, that’s fine. Valve’s FPS game is known for being the best friend of outdated builds. These commands can help run the game smoothly.

Disable intro videos

-novid



Turns off the intro videos, saving you precious seconds every time you boot into the game.

Free up resources

-nojoy

Disables joystick support to free up resources.

-nod3d9ex

Disables Direct3D 9Ex to improve performance on older systems.



-softparticlesdefaultoff

Disables soft particles by default.



-nobrowser

Disables the in-game web browser.



-nohltv

Disables HLTV to keep the system free.



CSGO launch options used by pro players

CSGO pro players keep their startup commands to a minimum, which is also the best practice. As a result, most pro players only use the following launch options:

-Novid, -Freq, -Tickrate

Here are the launch options of some pro-CSGO players:

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz : -console -novid -freq 240 -tickrate 128 -w 1280 -h 960 +exec config.cfg +clientport 27022

: -console -novid -freq 240 -tickrate 128 -w 1280 -h 960 +exec config.cfg +clientport 27022 Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut : -novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software

: -novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software Robin “ropz” Kool : -novid -tickrate 128

: -novid -tickrate 128 Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken : -novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software

: -novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software Julia “juliano” Kiran: -freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128

Those are all of the most important CSGO launch options available in 2023. It’s fair to say that CSGO has established itself as one of the best PC games over the years as it has transitioned from a premium title to a free multiplayer game. If you’re interested in the latest patch notes, give our CSGO update guide a read to learn about the game’s newest update.