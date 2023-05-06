CSGO player count soars up 20% to another new record

The CSGO player count has been broken yet again (again), as the Valve FPS game’s concurrent players soar in just one day by quite a wide margin. This latest leap is so big that the official Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Twitter has sent out a very brief thank you to players. If you’ve heard this story a few times this year already, you might have to be ready to keep hearing it, because CSGO is not stopping with the Counter-Strike 2 release date coming.

As Counter-Strike 2 beta test entries remain slow, Valve’s shooter has shown no signs of slowdown as we’re here, once again, telling you about a CSGO player count record. CSGO broke its own record in February of this year, then did so again mere days later, and then did so again with the Counter-Strike 2 reveal sending the numbers up.

Since early this year CSGO has been steadily sitting at around 1.5 million concurrent players but, just today, that number has skyrocketed to 1,818,773, an increase of around 300,000 players in 24 hours (or an increase of a whopping 20%).

To put it bluntly, this is unreal. Even the official CS2 (formerly CSGO) Twitter is shocked, posting a gif of wrestling legend Macho Man Randy Savage in a crown in response to a tweet from user aquaismissing with the alt text “All of you, together playing Counter-Strike.”

It’s not just players either, as CSGO cases have set a new record with 27% more openings, a more pricey market, and massive growth for the shooter’s weapon skins.

While player counts surge, get ahead of the game with the Counter-Strike 2 system requirements and learn how Counter-Strike 2 is noob friendly if you’re just getting into the competitive shooter as well.