CSGO player count soars up 20% to another new record

The CSGO player count has seen another massive surge ahead of the Counter-Strike 2 release date, as Valve's FPS game climbs by around 20% concurrent players.

CSGO player count soars up 20% to another new record

Published:

Counter-Strike 2Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The CSGO player count has been broken yet again (again), as the Valve FPS game’s concurrent players soar in just one day by quite a wide margin. This latest leap is so big that the official Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Twitter has sent out a very brief thank you to players. If you’ve heard this story a few times this year already, you might have to be ready to keep hearing it, because CSGO is not stopping with the Counter-Strike 2 release date coming.

As Counter-Strike 2 beta test entries remain slow, Valve’s shooter has shown no signs of slowdown as we’re here, once again, telling you about a CSGO player count record. CSGO broke its own record in February of this year, then did so again mere days later, and then did so again with the Counter-Strike 2 reveal sending the numbers up.

CSGO player count soars up 20% to another new record

Since early this year CSGO has been steadily sitting at around 1.5 million concurrent players but, just today, that number has skyrocketed to 1,818,773, an increase of around 300,000 players in 24 hours (or an increase of a whopping 20%).

To put it bluntly, this is unreal. Even the official CS2 (formerly CSGO) Twitter is shocked, posting a gif of wrestling legend Macho Man Randy Savage in a crown in response to a tweet from user aquaismissing with the alt text “All of you, together playing Counter-Strike.”

CSGO player count soars up 20% to another new record

It’s not just players either, as CSGO cases have set a new record with 27% more openings, a more pricey market, and massive growth for the shooter’s weapon skins.

While player counts surge, get ahead of the game with the Counter-Strike 2 system requirements and learn how Counter-Strike 2 is noob friendly if you’re just getting into the competitive shooter as well.

More from PCGamesN

A fan of getting lost in never-ending dungeons, Will is happy to try any roguelike games you throw at him - and if your game has a dodge roll in it, even better. A big fan of games like Skyrim and Halo, Will is pleased with any classics. Formerly a freelance news writer for NME.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.