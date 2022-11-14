Crusader Kings 3 mod brings Skyrim and Elder Scrolls to strategy game

A new Crusader Kings 3 mod could fill the gap left by The Elder Scrolls 6, as the PC strategy game is transformed into the world of Tamriel, encompassing Morrowind, Daggerfall, Skyrim, and more, in homage to the pivotal Bethesda RPG game series.

Available now, Elder Kings 2 features a highly detailed world around two thirds larger than the Crusader Kings 3 vanilla map. It takes place during the second era or “Interregnum” of the Elder Scrolls story, about 1,000 years before the events of Skyrim, and it’s all based around official lore and artwork.

A total conversion mod, Elder Kings 2 also adds a variety of new features. There are ten new playable races, all based on the classic RPG series, including elves, orcs, goblins, and Kothringi. There are also new government forms based on the Elder Scrolls game such as an Altmer Ceremoniarchy, and you can even use magic and vampirism to master diplomacy and overcome battles. All the major races have 3D models and custom clothing, and there are new religions, traits, and succession types.

As well as Tamriel, the map also encompasses Yokuda, the lost continent to the west that was once home to the Redguards. Little is known about this mysterious landmass so expect the geography to be based largely around interpretation.

Nevertheless, it adds yet another dimension to this already expansive mod, which you can download now from Steam Workshop. You might also want to try out another major Crusader Kings 3 overhaul that launched in November and converts the entire game to the world of The Witcher. Strategy game and RPG fans are spoiled for choice, it seems.

Alternatively, check out some of the best grand strategy games on PC. You might also want to know what’s happening with that Elder Scrolls 6 release date, or maybe peruse some great RTS games if you prefer pillaging over politics.