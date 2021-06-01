The whole Crysis trilogy is getting a remaster, and it’s coming out this fall

We’ll refrain from making the inevitable “can it run Crysis” reference here, but following on last year’s Crysis Remastered, Crytek and Saber Interactive announced that they’re doing remasters of FPS games Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 as well. The three single-player campaigns will be available this fall as The Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and as individual titles as well.

The series begins on a chain of North Korean islands, where a straightforward rescue mission quickly devolves into a desperate struggle against an invading force of alien drones. In Crysis 2, the action shifts to New York, where the aliens have begun their efforts to wipe out the human race. In Crysis 3, New York has been transformed into a giant terrarium, where jungle plants have reclaimed much of the city beneath an impenetrable nanodome.

Throughout the series, you wear a special nanosuit that gives you superhuman abilities in combat: enhanced speed, cloaking, and armour boosts are just the beginning of what the suit can do. As an early showcase of the CryEngine, Crysis was a true test of PC gaming hardware available in 2007.

Here’s the trailer:

Project lead Steffen Halbig says the remasters are designed to “look and play beautifully on today’s platforms,” and they’ll be available sometime this fall, although there’s no specific Crysis Remastered Trilogy release date set yet. While the trilogy will be available on PC, the developers have not announced if, like the first remaster, they’ll be Epic Games Store exclusives initially.

Crytek and Saber Interactive also haven’t specified the enhancements coming to Crysis 2 and Crysis 3, but Crysis Remastered features software-powered ray-traced lighting and global illumination, 8K textures, and plenty of other modern upgrades. We expect to see similar additions to the other two games in the trilogy with this remaster collection.