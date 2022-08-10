Cult of the Lamb system requirements – No GPU sacrifice required

Cult of the Lamb system requirements aren’t as sinister as the action roguelite romp’s undertones, but you’ll want to check your gaming PC before becoming an adorable prophet. The possessed farm animal sim can run on a GPU released over ten years ago, so diving into Revolver Digital’s Don’t Starve alternative should be fairly easy.

According to Cult of the Lamb system requirement, you can play the not-quite Animal Crossing game on an Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti – a best graphics card contender that debuted back in 2011. Of course, Massive Monster recommends something a little newer for those looking to ramp up settings and resolution, like the GTX 1050 or something with over 2GB VRAM.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-3240

AMD FX-4300 Intel Core i7 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 VRAM 1GB 2GB Storage 4GB 4GB

The Lamb adventure is pretty forgiving when it comes to gaming RAM, as you’ll only need 4GB to get up and running. To crank settings up a notch, the developer recommends a rig with 8GB installed, which means even ageing gaming laptops can potentially get in on some cute, cult action.

While we’d suggest investing in the best SSD for gaming no matter what you’re playing, you won’t need a high-capacity drive to download Cult of the Lamb. The cartoony survival game will only take up 4GB of storage, meaning it can squeeze in alongside the chonkiest, big-budget PC games.

Cult of the Lamb Steam Deck

Cult of the Lamb isn’t Steam Deck verified yet, but Massive Monster says it should run great on the portable powerhouse. If you’re rocking the best gaming monitor and a Steam Deck dock, you might be able to use the Deck as a makeshift desktop rig, but you’ll have to experiment with settings to achieve performance perfection.

Take the Cult of the Lamb system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Cult of the Lamb?