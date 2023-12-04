The last big Cyberpunk 2077 patch is around the corner, as CD Projekt Red provides a colossal set of notes for update 2.1 that hide some new details and flesh out previously mentioned additions like romantic hangouts, cats, and a whole lot more. There’s a lot to dig into that you’ll already have heard about, but some great new stuff, too.

First up, Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 is dropping on PC and all console platforms on Tuesday, December 5 at around 3am PT, 6am ET, 11am GMT, 12pm CET, and 10pm AEDT. So keep an eye out for an update on your respective platform for the open-world game at that time.

Between the comprehensive stream on Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 and the blog post on accessibility changes, we already know a fair bit about what tomorrow will look like for Night City, but that’s not all. Little teases about inviting your love interest for a hangout, and a better examination of how you can do more with motorcycles have been detailed, too.

“V will now be able to invite their love interest to spend some time together in any of the apartments. Hangouts are a repeatable, unlimited event that becomes available once the romance path with a given character has concluded,” CDPR says. This at least applies to Judy, Panam, River, and Kerry, as each of them has a series of quests you need to complete.

I always loved using motorcycles in Night City, but they’re about to get even better too, as the update 2.1 patch notes fully dive into how you can use the lean mechanic to both look cool as hell and make those sharp corners a lot more satisfying.

“Lean back and apply the gas to do a wheelie, lean forward and apply the brake to do an endo. Changing your Center of Mass changes how much traction you have at either end. Lean forward a little mid-corner to induce oversteer, and lean a little back to induce understeer. In the air, lean forward/backward to do flips, steer to do spins.”

You can also travel the metro on five different lines across 15 different stations and can choose between fast travel or the opportunity to sit in the NCART and watch the world go by. The amount of feature-length chill streams on YouTube is about to go through the roof.

To access car races you’ll need to beat The Beast in Me quest, and now gigs that involve car thefts or deliveries can result in chases too. There’s also the new Porsche 911 Cabriolet and five new motorcycles for these races. Races can be found via the flag icons on the map, and they reward eddies and autofixer website discounts.

There is also a slew of extra updates, quest and bug fixes, and other minor mechanical changes in the official patch notes from CD Projekt Red that you can check out here ahead of the full release.

