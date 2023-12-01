Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 proves that CD Projekt Red is still very much not done with upgrading its vast open-world RPG. Following the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and the massive 2.0 update for the base game, the team outlines what’s coming in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 patch notes. The big highlight is the introduction of a fully functional Metro system to let you get around Night City, but there’s much more, including radio on the go, more reactive gangs, motorcycle stunts, romantic hangouts, and even more cats, so let’s go through all the details.

In its latest Cyberpunk 2077 livestream, quest director Paweł Sasko and producer Monika Janowska cover what the massive Cyberpunk 2.1, update arriving on Tuesday December 5, looks like. Whether you’re jumping into the vast RPG game for the first time, starting a new journey with the Phantom Liberty DLC, or simply revisiting Night City once again, it’s looking even better and more polished than ever before.

Janowska says that the idea of a fully functional Metro system, usable by the player to get around Night City, “was not in our plan for a long time. However, we’ve revisited our plans and we decided that it actually could be achievable.” Sasko notes, “We saw everyone talking about the Metro in the original trailer, and the trailer for Solomon Reed also had it for Phantom Liberty, so we thought maybe it was about time to make it for the game – so we did!”

There are 19 stations available, but you’ll only be able to hop on following the story heist in Konpeki Plaza. Once you’re able to access it, you’ll get a message from NCART (Night City Area Rapid Transit) letting you know that it’s ready for use. It’s up to you when you take a ride whether you want to enjoy the journey or skip to your destination, although it looks like you can expect some unique encounters there. “I don’t think I will spoil many details, because I want people to experience it,” Janowska says with a smile.

One thing you will be able to do on the Metro is listen to music – a new Radioport device will allow you to listen to the in-game radio wherever you go, whether you’re tuning in to Idris Elba’s Cyberpunk 2077 Impulse station or any of the other alternatives. It’s available for use pretty much anywhere, although Janoswka says it will be restricted during “certain quests, conversations, or any situation where audio is critical.”

Also included in the huge 2.1 update are replayable car races, car chases, a new Porsche Cabriolet, and five more motorcycles. You’ll be able to perform actual stunts on the bikes now, too – Sasko mentions performing wheelies or throwing weapons and even notes, “There’s a couple of places where you have a thick concrete pipe and you can drive right around it” (going upside-down).

You’ll be getting into car chases more frequently, too – Sasko notes that gangs will now be more reactive in patch 2.1, meaning that if you frequently cause them trouble you’ll find yourself being attacked or chased down by them on occasion. Fortunately, you can now escape down the vast highway between Japantown and Wild Springs, which has finished construction and is open to the public. Unfortunately, Sasko remarks of the removed rubble, “I saw you guys hiding there [from the police], that is not possible any more.”

There’s also an upgrade to the fight against Adam Smasher, inspired by Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The towering cyborg has been given a makeover and his Sandevistan effects now replicate those seen in the anime series, which looks fantastic in action. “He is really f*****g scary, he really chases you around,” Sasko exclaims.

Finally, the team goes over a few other updates that aren’t shown in detail but are nonetheless quite exciting. There are new HUD options, including the much-requested ability to disable the more annoying visual effects that can be disruptive to your experience. There will be new hangouts available with the game’s various romantic partners, and a promise of even more cats to find around Night City. It really is quite the package.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 arrives Tuesday December 5. If you want to catch up on the full livestream, you can do so via the CD Projekt Red Twitch channel.

