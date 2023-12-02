Cyberpunk 2077 already has some great accessibility features, a constantly growing part of game development that’s a Sisyphean task we can all get involved in, but with the upcoming free update 2.1 CD Projekt Red is going to blow what it’s already done out of the water.

Just when I thought the redemption arc for Cyberpunk 2077 was over with Phantom Liberty and update 2.0, CD Projekt Red proves me wrong. The last three years have seen the RPG game slowly improve itself, and now Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 brings everything full circle with an honest-to-goodness working metro.

While 2.1’s new features deserve celebration, it’s the new and refocused Cyberpunk 2077 accessibility changes that should get the most praise. There’s always more work to be done when it comes to accessibility, as triple-A studios should constantly be working with players to find out how they can improve their games. This sounds like an impossible task on paper, but when one studio improves its accessibility options, everyone else can learn from it.

First up, a new accessibility tab is coming to Cyberpunk 2077’s settings menu, which will house both the old and new options in one convenient place. Considering how just finding the subtitles between different games is a nightmare we all experience, I’m very happy to see all the accessibility features getting moved into one place.

You can expect Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 to drop on Tuesday, December 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 accessibility features

Cyberpunk 2077 already has a slew of accessibility options, but update 2.1 is going to bring in a few more. So I’ve listed them below before diving into what each means for us, courtesy of CD Projekt Red.

Larger fonts across the UI

Hacking Minigame time limit

Larger HUD elements

Remove HUD visual effects

Reduce HUD decorative elements

Remove HUD lens distortion

Weapon cycling to arm cyberware

Adaptive Triggers and Trigger Effect intensity

Larger fonts make letter sizes across more than ten in-game interfaces bigger, while the hacking minigame time limit removes the timer from the breach protocol minigame. Larger HUD elements join bigger fonts to improve readability across the board during play, and all the HUD removals just make your display clearer and less cluttered to help you focus on the game itself if need be.

Weapon cycling to arm cyberware lets you either enable or disable your arm cyberware (like Mantis Arms) while cycling through equipped weapons, while the adaptive trigger feature will let you change their intensity if you’re using the DualSense, or turn it off entirely.

The beauty of these Cyberpunk 2077 accessibility options is that absolutely anyone will be able to use them. While they’re geared towards players with specific needs, all of us can tailor our experience to our liking, making their continued addition to games a win for everyone.

Videogames can be complex beasts at the best of times, and accessibility options help open the door to more players being able to experience them. These options are never a bad thing, and I’ll continue to highlight and celebrate them as much as I can, as we all should.

