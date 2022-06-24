This Cyberpunk 2077 mod could boost performance on lower-spec PCs

AMD’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 has only been out for a little over a month, so there aren’t too many games that support it yet. One Cyberpunk 2077 modder is trying to change that, however, with a homemade implementation of AMD’s fast new image-upscaling technique in the RPG game. From the sounds of things, it’s actually working too.

The FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by prolific Cyberpunk modder PotatoOfDoom, replaces the existing Nvidia DLSS temporal upscaling in Cyberpunk 2077 with AMD FSR 2.0. Because of the way both FSR and DLSS works, it’s a fairly straightforward process, at least in theory: you just need to remove the DLSS dynamic link library (or .dll) files Cyberpunk 2077 uses with new ones that translate DLSS to FSR 2.0 commands.

While the mod is still a work in progress, PotatoOfDoom claims the results are already impressive: on a GTX 1080, the modder says it allows Cyberpunk 2077 to hit 45 fps at upscaled 4K, approximately double the framerate they were getting using the game’s on-board DLSS package.

Players who have tried the mod have had encouraging results, too: one says the mod gets their GTX 970 running Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra settings at 1080p at 30fps, although they do notice a lot of ‘ghosting’ while driving. Another says their 5700XT has gone from 50 to 86 fps in ultra (with shadows turned down to ‘intermediate’) thanks to this mod.

PotatoOfDoom warns that the mod was only originally meant to work on the Steam version of Cyberpunk 2077, but it appears that a recent update has made it function with the GOG version as well.

It’s a potential solution for anyone who’s found that Cyberpunk 2077 is just a bit too demanding on their older PC. You can find it over on Nexus Mods, along with instructions on how to install it (and uninstall it if it creates problems). As always, mod at your own risk, and with caution.