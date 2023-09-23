The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update brings a lot of new features and overhauls to CD Projekt Red’s take on Night City, and chief among them is a super secret in-universe boomer shooter, styled after Wolfenstein 3D, the ‘90s era of Doom, and much more. No, I’m one hundred percent not kidding, and yes, I’m about to tell you where to find it.

Cyberpunk 2077 already has some in-universe arcade games with one even based on fellow CDPR open-world game The Witcher 3, and update 2.0 promised to add another arcade game, Trauma Drama, to Night City. It turns out there’s a secret Cyberpunk arcade game in 2.0 though, and it’s called Arasaka Tower 3D.

Clearly a spoof on Wolfenstein 3D, the arcade game boomer shooter sees you play as Johnny Silverhand (with his Doomguy-like face at the bottom of the screen) escaping Arasaka Tower in 2023 after setting up a nuclear device, and it even doesn’t let you aim up or down, for that authentic ‘90s feel. There’s going to be a lot more on offer in the DLC too, which you can read about in our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review right now.

You can see the game in action in the video above, courtesy of Tyler McVicker, but we’ve also jumped into the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update and can tell you exactly where to find the Arasaka Tower 3D arcade game in Night City.

You’ll find the arcade game in an abandoned church in the Night City badlands to the south of the map. It’s right near the Protein Farm fast travel point if you already have that unlocked, but if not we’ve got the location marked in the image below for you to drive to after placing a marker.

There could very well be more Arasaka Tower 3D arcade machines laying about Night City just like the other minigames in Cyberpunk 2077, but we haven’t found any of them yet.

Simply walk north from the Protein Farm fast travel spot and you’ll see the church. Go inside, and the arcade machine is on the right. Now you can play as Johnny Silverhand (kind of) to your heart’s content. It’s a fun little cyberpunk take on the boomer shooters of old, and absolutely worth a go now that you know where to look for it.

