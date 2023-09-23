Cyberpunk 2077 is officially back, everyone. After a rocky launch in 2020 filled with bugs, stability issues, and broken promises from CD Projekt Red, the 2.0 update ahead of the Phantom Liberty expansion has seen Night City’s virtual streets bustling with players, and there’s even a sale for those of you wanting to hang out with Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand for the first time. Be careful though, he’s got a bit of a foul mouth.

Between a Cyberpunk 2077 offer of a Steam sale and the launch of 2.0, the CDPR open-world game is back on form. I’ve already had a chance to get to know update 2.0 and the expansion in my Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review, and I don’t think the current renewed success of CDPR’s most recent game is going to end just yet. The changes come from top to bottom and major to minor, so new and old players alike can get in on the action.

This is exactly what’s already happened though, as while the last three years have seen Cyberpunk 2077 sit at a comfy 20,000 or so concurrent players on Steam, the release of 2.0 on Thursday, September 21 has seen player counts rise dramatically.

Right now there are over 100,000 players in Cyberpunk, and I imagine that number will rise again when Phantom Liberty comes out. We’ve also got the best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 builds for you, to make sure V is as powerful as possible in the revamped Night City.

That’s not all though, as you can expect to pay a mighty bit less for Cyberpunk right now on Steam, and if you’re a new player you can even (technically) get Phantom Liberty cheaper too. Here are the Cyberpunk 2077 Steam prices, which are available until Sunday, October 1.

Cyberpunk 2077 is 40% off at $35.99 / £29.99

The Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty bundle is 33% off at $60.70 / £50.58

Phantom Liberty on its own is $30, so if you’re buying the game on Steam for the first time and definitely want the DLC, you can get it at a neat little price reduction. While you wait for all the extras the expansion will bring we’ve got the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty build planner to keep you busy as well.

In the meantime, if you’re buying the game right now you’ll want to take a look at the updated Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements in relation to your rig, and we even have the best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings to help you get your FPS as high as possible.