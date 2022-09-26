Cyberpunk 2077 ARG has players combing Arasaka Tower for RTX 4090s

If the debut of the Netflix anime series Edgerunners hasn’t lured you back to Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps the chance at one of the best graphics cards will. CD Projekt Red has announced the start of a new Cyberpunk 2077 ARG in the open-world game, and three winners will walk away with a custom GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition GPU, complete with a hot-looking Samurai backplate and support bracket.

The goal of the ARG is a bit unclear at this point. The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has posted a starting hint: supposedly, a netrunner has discovered “a weird code” while poking around the Net, and if you find that code, it can be combined with a special Cyberpunk bit.ly link where you can find a message on how to win one of the GPUs.

However, where are you supposed to look for the code? According to CD Projekt Red’s follow-up post, some of Night City’s corps are “guarding them as if their lives depended on it.” Some players have guessed that the image in the original tweet seems to be of a location in Arasaka Tower, and it’s possible that this “weird code” could be found on either an item in that room or a terminal nearby – most computers in Cyberpunk 2077 allow some limited ‘net browsing, after all.

The only thing to do now is to scour Arasaka Tower and find out first-hand – it could very well be worth your while.