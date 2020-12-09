Cyberpunk 2077 photo mode – how it works

Cyberpunk 2077’s photo mode is probably the only way you’ll be able to see your custom V avatar in action. You could just have them performing the action they’re currently using, but where’s the fun in that? Why not have your avatar imitate Keanu Reeves, pointing out that someone off-camera is breathtaking!

It’s not just poses that you can change. You can make your avatar hold any type of weapon, either firing it or just using it as a cool prop. There’s also a huge number of stickers you can slap onto the image, decorate with frames, and tinker with a massive number of filters. You also don’t need to be too precise at the moment you activate photo mode as you can manually position your avatar and the camera to wherever you want.

With such a huge number of options available, it can be confusing to know exactly what each action does. This Cyberpunk 2077 photo guide aims to decipher all of the available options to enable you to create some fantastic art.

How to activate Cyberpunk 2077 Photo mode

To enable photo mode, press the N key at any time. The action will pause the game and you’ll be able to take a snapshot of your avatar.

Cyberpunk 2077 Photo mode controls

Control Keyboard & Mouse Gamepad Move Camera Hold left mouse button and move mouse Left analogue stick Rotate Camera Hold right mouse button and move mouse Right analogue stick Camera Distance Scroll mouse wheel LT (L2) and RT (R2) Select Option ↑ and ↓ arrow keys ↑ and ↓ d-pad buttons Change Value ← and → arrow keys ← and → d-pad buttons

How to customise Cyberpunk 2077 photos

In addition to the basic controls, Cyberpunk 2077’s photo mode has a whole bunch of options available to perfect your screenshot. Each one is separated into tabs, ranging from the type of camera available, the depth of field, the pose your character is striking, any additional effects, and additional stickers. You also have a separate tab to load or save your creations.

Camera

Camera Type: Switch the type of camera you have available. Options include First-Person and Drone

Switch the type of camera you have available. Options include First-Person and Drone Preset: Allows you to switch through presets

Allows you to switch through presets Field of View: Allows you to slide the field of view closer or further away from the centre point of the image

Allows you to slide the field of view closer or further away from the centre point of the image Rotate: Precisely rotate the camera around a subject

Depth of Field

Enabled: Manually toggle depth of field on or off.

Manually toggle depth of field on or off. Auto-Focus: Turns on auto-focus, which automatically focuses the lens on the nearest object in the image

Turns on auto-focus, which automatically focuses the lens on the nearest object in the image Aperture: Manually configure how much light enters the image

Pose

Category: Selects the general category of poses between Idle and Action

Selects the general category of poses between Idle and Action Pose: Alters the character’s pose based on the selection. Poses available are based on the currently selected category

Alters the character’s pose based on the selection. Poses available are based on the currently selected category Muzzle Flash: Turns off and on weapon muzzle flashes (only if holding a ranged weapon)

Turns off and on weapon muzzle flashes (only if holding a ranged weapon) Expression: Changes the selection of your avatar’s face

Changes the selection of your avatar’s face Look at Camera: Toggleable option for if holding a weapon that determines if the avatar is looking at the camera lens

Toggleable option for if holding a weapon that determines if the avatar is looking at the camera lens Rotate: Rotates your avatar

Rotates your avatar Left/Right: Manually adjusts your avatar’s position towards the left or right of the frame

Manually adjusts your avatar’s position towards the left or right of the frame Close/Far: Adjusts your avatar’s position so that they’re closer or further away from the screen

Adjusts your avatar’s position so that they’re closer or further away from the screen Character Visible: Toggles whether the photo shows your avatar or not

Effect

Exposure: Raises or reduces the amount of light reaching the camera

Raises or reduces the amount of light reaching the camera Contrast: Raises and lowers the difference between light and dark areas, altering the colours in the image

Raises and lowers the difference between light and dark areas, altering the colours in the image Highlights: Raises or lowers the intensity of the light areas in the photo

Raises or lowers the intensity of the light areas in the photo Vignette: Raise or reduce the saturation in an image towards the periphery compared to the image’s centre

Raise or reduce the saturation in an image towards the periphery compared to the image’s centre Chromatic Aberration: Stretches the edges of an image

Stretches the edges of an image Grain: A slideable option that introduces more film grain as it goes up

A slideable option that introduces more film grain as it goes up Effect: Several options to add new effects to the image. There are 15 total effects

Stickers

Stickers 1 – 5: Add a sticker onto the image. These can be placed manually

Add a sticker onto the image. These can be placed manually Frame: Choose from a selection of frames

Background: Choose from a selection of backgrounds

And those are all of the controls for Cyberpunk 2077’s photo mode! If you’re looking for the best location to take some snapshots, you can have a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 map guide to plot your next photoshoot. To make your avatar look the coolest they can be, use our Cyberpunk 2077 character creation guide, and outfit them with wares in the Cyberpunk 2077 gear guide. We’re looking forward to seeing the amazing photos you all make in Night City.