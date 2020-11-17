Cyberpunk 2077 gear: What you’ll be wearing in Night City

So what kind of Cyberpunk 2077 gear are we looking forward to trying out come the Cyberpunk 2077 release date? In the gameplay we’ve seen so far, the ‘gear’ tab shows what clothing and weapons we have equipped – we can see eight different slots, so that’s shirt, jacket, pants and shoes, as well as what looks like two slots for augmentations, and two more slots near the head which might be reserved for hats or scarves – perhaps a lovely floral bonnet. Sorry – an edgy, badass neon bonnet.

Gear – clothing, accessories, etc – plays a huge part in the materialistic, appearance obsessed world of Cyberpunk 2077. We’ve seen in the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage how equipping different clothing will affect our stats, and notably, how V’s jacket provides a boost to their street cred acquisition rate when equipped. We know that street cred in Cyberpunk 2077 is earned from side missions, alongside regular XP earned from the main quests, and that it allows you to unlock certain content like vendors and quest givers that are reserved for only the coolest of cats.

We also know that the gear we equip will increase our resistance to certain damage types – namely, Physical, Thermal, Chemical and Electrical. Beyond that, clothing is bound to be a crucial part of Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation, as we forge the identity of our protagonist in what we expect to be one of the best role-playing games of the year.

CYBERPUNK 2077 GEAR

We’ve now got more information on the four types of fashion that can be found in Night City. The following styles aren’t just limited to clothes – but as the above video explains, they can also be found in cars, guns, and implants, too. The visual styles are as follows:

Kitsch

Kitsch is embodied by “neon hair, illuminated tattoos, and chrome” – and a focus on form over functionality. We see a lot of bright, garish colours combined in high-contrast looks, and several different fabrics – leather, fur, vinyl, and metal.

Entropism

Entropism came about as a result of the Fourth Corporate War, and a necessary focus on function over form. It’s not particularly fashion-forward – more gritty than sleek.

Neomilitarism

Neomilitarism is described as “deadly elegance without ostentation” – corporate and cold, it’s often found on the wealthier citizens of Night City – both corporate and military.

Neokitsch

The purview of “celebrities, braindance stars, business magnates” and more, Neokitsch is Kitsch with extra money and style – a straight up statement of immense wealth. The fabrics used are more high end than their Kitsch counterparts.

Now that you’re picturing your Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist gunning down rivals while sporting a pair of LED-trimmed plastic pants, why not explore the Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles you’ll be able to escape in when the cool kids make fun of your clothes.